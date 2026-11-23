This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing that FSU students know how to do, it’s show up for sports. People spend hours getting ready for tailgates and football games, find the perfect outfits, and lose their voices when cheering on our Seminoles. School spirit is embedded in FSU’s identity. Students consistently show up for football and men’s basketball games, but what about women’s basketball?

While football Saturdays are iconic and men’s basketball games attract enthusiastic student crowds, women’s basketball games are different. During the 2025-2026 season, FSU women’s basketball averaged just 1,602 spectators per home game. That’s a significant decline from the 2,209 spectators that the program averaged during the 2021-2022 season.

It’s not like the team isn’t giving us something to cheer about. The women’s basketball team opened their 2026-2027 season with five consecutive wins, including a 71-63 victory over our big-time rival, the University of Florida (UF), on Nov. 15. So if the team is showing up on the court, where are the students in the stands?

The games aren’t getting enough attention

Think about how often you hear someone mention an upcoming football game, get an email about it, or see an Instagram post. Now, think about the last time someone asked you if you wanted to go to a women’s basketball game.

On Nov. 10, FSU men’s basketball faced rival UF in front of a sold-out Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Of course, a rivalry against a long-time opponent is bound to draw a crowd, but it also shows that students are willing to show up for basketball. So why doesn’t that same enthusiasm extend to the women’s team?

Student-centered marketing, collaborations with different campus organizations, and consistent visibility could help make women’s basketball games feel like events that students don’t want to miss out on.

The student section needs its own culture

Part of what makes attending college sports games so much fun is the atmosphere. Everyone’s coordinated outfits, ridiculous chants, and the feeling of being surrounded by hundreds of people just as invested in the game as you are make it a culture you can’t find anywhere else.

That environment isn’t naturally made. Traditions that make football games so memorable, from the War Chant to the student section’s energy, create that environment. Imagine the difference that the crowds would have if women’s basketball had a recognizable student cheering section with themed nights.

Students already love an excuse to dress up and hang out with friends. Why shouldn’t women’s basketball offer that same experience? The goal shouldn’t only be to get more people to show up, but instead to have an atmosphere that makes students want to come back.

the elephant in the room

As much as I’d like to believe that school spirit is equally distributed across FSU’s athletic programs, simply put, the reality I’ve seen is that women’s sports often don’t receive the same recognition as men’s.

Women’s basketball has gained tremendous national visibility in recent years, especially with the rise in popularity of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have helped to bring unprecedented attention to the sport, attracting new audiences and changing the future of women’s athletics. But that growing popularity doesn’t translate to packed college stadiums and arenas.

That begs the question: does gender influence which sports we consider worth watching?

Of course, not every student who attends men’s basketball instead of women’s basketball is making that choice because of gender. Differences in marketing and scheduling play a role, but it’s worth reflecting on why certain teams have historically received far more attention and opportunities to build dedicated fan bases than others.

Women’s athletes represent the same university and put in countless hours of work to compete at the collegiate level. If we pride ourselves so much on being such a passionate sports school, shouldn’t that enthusiasm extend to the women representing us, too?

No Ticket necessary

What makes the lack of student attendance even more surprising is that FSU students don’t need to purchase a separate ticket to attend women’s basketball games. All you need is your Unconquered Pass, or your FSUID. Unlike football games, where securing a student ticket is an intense battle, attending a women’s basketball game is much easier. There’s no need to worry about winning a ticket lottery or spending money.

For students constantly looking for affordable things to do in Tallahassee, women’s basketball games are a pretty good deal. You get to watch Division I basketball, support your university, and spend time with friends without paying for it.

If cost isn’t the issue, what’s stopping students from showing up? Maybe it’s not about accessibility at all, but the fact that women’s basketball simply hasn’t become part of FSU’s social culture in the same way other sports have.

That’s something that students and the university both have the power to change.

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