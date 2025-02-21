Where and When To View the Rare Planetary Alignment in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Seven planets will be visible in the night sky on Feb. 28, and this rare phenomenon has been coined the planetary parade. You won’t want to miss it, as an event like this won’t occur again this decade! There are many other smaller planetary alignments within the year, but these only contain four or five planets.

Another exciting aspect of the planetary parade is that you can view most of the planets with the naked eye and others with binoculars. There’s no need to get a telescope, but if you have the opportunity to get a closer look, that’s great!

Florida State has many locations and opportunities for viewing the planets’ alignment. I hope that everyone gets the chance to experience the phenomenon, even if that means just stepping out on Landis and looking up at the sky.

FSU Festivities

Viewing the planetary parade can be as simple as getting friends together and stargazing, but FSU’s Astronomy Club also hosts a viewing event for the alignment. The Astronomy Club will be set up on Landis Green on Feb. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with telescopes for anyone who wants to see the planets a little closer. The event is open to all and there are even free snacks.

Ideal Time to View the Parade

Some planets are already visible in the sky and can be seen in the planetary parade, so no time is too soon to start looking for the alignment. However, if you’d like to view all seven planets, you must wait for Mercury to rise over the horizon on Feb. 28 and join the parade. Astronomers have determined that the best time to view the planets is just after sunset as stars appear in the sky.

Tallahassee Viewing Locations

If you’re looking to go on an adventure of your own in the Tallahassee area, there are other options off campus. Piney Z Lake is a 20-minute drive from campus, and my roommate has gone there to stargaze before. It has a peaceful lake and open areas to watch the planetary parade.

The FSU Lakefront Park is free for all students and is another prime viewing location. There’s a sandy area, picnic tables, and hammocks to enjoy while you watch the planets. There’s also a parking lot close to all the amenities, so bringing a telescope won’t be a long trek with your gear.

If you’re up for a longer drive, then Cyprus Landing Astronomical Park is for you. Still situated in Tallahassee but 30 minutes from FSU, this spot is officially named for its stargazing prowess. The have open fields to set up telescopes, and avid stargazers give it raving reviews on Google Maps.

Overall, the planetary parade is an event you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re viewing from your backyard, the courtyard outside your dorm, or a park, look up at the sky on Feb. 28. I hope you’ve discovered new ways to enjoy the alignment with the FSU and Tallahassee community this month!

