A Recap of January’s Screenings at the SLC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Stay up to date with everything happening at the Student Life Cinema (SLC), your go-to spot for FSU on-campus film. From the latest film lineups and special events to hidden gems flying under the radar, this column keeps you in the loop. Whether you’re a film buff or just scouting your next movie night, check out these highlights, showtimes, and need-to-know details to keep your watchlist fresh!

With so much to do on campus, the Student Life Cinema (SLC) undoubtedly remains one of my favorite spots, and last month’s movie lineup proves precisely why. Kicking off the year with an incredible selection, the SLC has something for everyone, from timeless classics like Back to the Future and The Wizard of Oz to recent hits like The Iron Claw and Saturday Night.

Whether you want to experience an on-screen drama, upbeat comedy, or a nostalgic childhood favorite, the SLC delivers. Plus, with exciting events on the horizon, there’s even more to look forward to this month!

January kicked off strongly with the screening of the first Twilight film on Sunday, a highly anticipated event in my friend group. Sharing the excitement with a lively audience made the experience even better. One of my favorite things about the theater is the passion of its crowds, especially when special events accompany the films.

American Psycho marked the end of the first week back from winter break with its signature blend of satirical horror, blood-soaked thrills, and Patrick Bateman’s unforgettable love for “Hip To Be Square.”

The following week showed many throwbacks, with all but one film set in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Comedy reigned king with films like Saturday Night and Back to the Future, while Robot Dreams offered an animated, bittersweet twist. Saturday Night was definitely a standout, featuring Gen Z favorites like Rachel Sennott, Kaia Jordan Gerber, Finn Wolfhard, and Dylan O’Brien. The week wrapped up with The Wizard of Oz, a perfect finale with its classic movie-musical magic; perfect timing given Wicked’s recent Oscar nominations!

Closing out last month with Pacific Rim and the launch of the Middle East Film Festival, the SLC shines a spotlight on international cinema! These screenings offer a unique way to experience new cultures, transporting audiences from Tallahassee all across the globe. Far from the Nile, the festival’s opening film sets the stage for an ongoing celebration of Middle Eastern voices. Following 12 musicians from seven countries, it blends language, musical styles, and tradition into a rich, dynamic story.

The festival started with a vibrant opening ceremony featuring Middle Eastern cuisine and a performance by the FSU belly dancers. The SLC will continue the celebration into February with three more films, each paired with special events like film introductions, free popcorn, roundtable discussions, and treats like baklava and tea. Meanwhile, The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, played during the final weekend of January, and it’s easily one of my favorite films of last year.

I highly recommend checking out the SLC’s Instagram or the FSU events calendar to stay updated on the latest screenings. Popular films will also typically have multiple showtimes, making working into your personal schedule easy.

From special events and first-look premieres to live performances, there’s always something exciting happening at the SLC. Whether you’re watching alone or with friends, the SLC offers something for everyone, making it one of the best places on campus to experience the magic of movies!

