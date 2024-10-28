What You Should and Shouldn’t Eat at Suwannee Dining Hall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As one of the two main dining halls on FSU’s campus, Suwannee offers a variety of foods for students to choose from. However, if you pick the wrong foods at Suwannee, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll end up with a stomachache. I’ve fallen victim to the Suwannee stomachache quite a few times, especially because I eat at the dining hall often.

We’re about halfway through the semester, and I’ve gotten a pretty good grasp on the foods at Suwannee. Some of the stations put out reliably good food, some you definitely need to avoid, and some are hit-or-miss. There are also some foods that I’ll look at on the menu ahead of time just to see if Suwannee has them for the day.

For my fellow students eating at Suwannee, here’s your comprehensive guide to avoiding a stomachache and eating some delicious food!

The Reliably Good Choices

Breakfast

For breakfast, I stick with the Homestyle station. The typical breakfast options at the Homestyle stations that I always get are the biscuits and the turkey sausage patties. Sometimes the Homestyle station has heavenly pumpkin-orange pancakes as well for the season

Making your own waffles is also always a reliable option! All I have to say is don’t get the eggs at the Homestyle station; go get an omelet instead! I also always get whatever kind of potatoes that the station offers.

Lunch

For lunch, I don’t have a lot to say about the reliable options. I don’t typically go to Suwannee for lunch because I don’t have time in my schedule to go in the middle of the day. However, on Fridays, Suwannee usually serves fried chicken, collard greens, and mac and cheese for lunch, and I’d definitely recommend these.

Also, whenever Suwannee has hot dogs, I’ll always be there! They’re just normal hot dogs, but they’re still delicious.

Dinner

For dinner, the salad, burger, and pizza stations are consistent. One of my favorite foods at Suwannee for dinner was chicken parmesan. Occasionally, they’ll have some pulled pork, in which case, I’ll get that.

Dessert

The dessert station always slaps. The ice cream machine is amazing, but sometimes it’s not working, or they’ll shut it off before dinner is over. No matter the meal, I will always look at the dessert station. Sometimes breakfast has cinnamon buns, and during dinner a few weeks back, they had these amazing chocolate whoopie pies with ice cream in the middle. I still dream about them. The dining hall also had a pumpkin version of them once, which was heavenly.

Foods to Avoid

I don’t typically avoid any foods at breakfast; it just depends on the rotation of the Homestyle station. If there’s turkey bacon, I won’t get that because sometimes it’s too thin or rubbery. The main offering of the Homestyle station changes constantly, so I don’t have anything negative to say about any of those in particular.

Lunch and dinner can sometimes have similar offerings, so the foods I avoid vary between each meal. Typically, I try to avoid eating chicken. It’s usually dry or unseasoned, and they give such small portions of it at a time. Also, I would not recommend the fish.

Whenever the Homestyle station or True Balance has penne or other pasta, I don’t get that, either. It’s usually mushy, has been sitting out for too long, or sticks together. This is also the problem with some vegetable offerings, like the green beans or broccoli.

If you’re eating at the dining halls for a large majority of your meals, it’s important to know what foods are good and what’s going to give you a stomachache. You don’t want to go to class with a rumbly tummy or end up sprinting out of the classroom mid-lecture for the bathroom.

Suwannee also holds special events, and if you want to send feedback on the food offered in the dining hall, Seminole Dining currently has a feedback survey open until Nov. 8.

I hope this helped you, and if you’re trying to find the most delicious foods at Suwannee, this is the perfect guide for you! There might’ve been some foods I missed or didn’t mention, so I would recommend trying the variety of foods that Suwannee offers to see what you do and don’t find delicious!

