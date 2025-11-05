What You Should Know About Dual Degrees Versus Double Majoring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you someone who’s considering pursuing another area of study? If so, you’re definitely not alone. It’s completely normal for college students to feel torn between multiple academic passions.

Maybe you love both psychology and business, or you’re equally drawn to social work and education. When that happens, you might start thinking about earning more than one degree, but before you commit, it’s important to understand the difference between a dual major and a double major.

Although the terms sound similar, they describe two different academic paths with distinct requirements, outcomes, and workloads. Here’s what it means to have a dual degree versus a double major, for those who are confused:

Double Majoring: Two Paths, One Degree

What is a double major, exactly? Double majoring means earning one degree with two areas of specialization. For example, a student might graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Both majors would fall under the same type of degree, and both would be listed on your transcript.

Typically, students try to choose majors that share many of the same prerequisites or core requirements, so there are fewer classes to take overall. Otherwise, it might be more difficult for your schedule and risk burnout.

The biggest advantage of a double major is flexibility. At FSU, the policy is that you only need the standard 120 credit hours to successfully graduate. So, this path allows you to explore two related or complementary fields without doubling your time in school and simultaneously making yourself more competitive against other students. Plus, another great thing is that the second major will satisfy a minor requirement.

However, it’s fairly common to have trepidation about doing double the work for one degree. The truth is, while you may not receive two physical degrees as you would on a dual-degree path, you won’t be approaching your future employer with your diploma. You’ll be presenting your resume that embodies your completed transcript, and this will still ensure you’re credited for the extra work you completed. So, if this is a reason holding you back, don’t worry about it!

Dual Degree: Two Separate Degrees

Now, for the next million-dollar question: what’s a dual degree? With this option, a student earns two separate degrees, such as a bachelor’s degree in business and a bachelor’s degree in international affairs.

At FSU, dual degrees require students to complete 150 credit hours, so this can sometimes take an additional semester or even year to complete. Because you’re fulfilling the requirements for two entire degree programs, this path is ideal for students with strong interests in distinctly different fields or career goals that benefit from dual expertise. Prime examples of this include engineering and business, or nursing and psychology.

The workload for this can be intense, but it offers a clear advantage if you’re planning to enter a highly competitive or interdisciplinary career. It’s also important to be aware of whether or not your majors require a minor. If both majors require a minor, you will need two minors. This is at least 24-30 extra credit hours, which is pretty hefty and might affect whether this is worth your time.

Which One Is Right For You?

Choosing between a double major and a dual degree depends on your goals, time, and energy. If your two areas of interest fall under a similar degree type and share some coursework, a double major might be the move, but if your interests span across different disciplines and you’re willing to commit to extra time in school, a dual degree can make you uniquely qualified for specialized roles.

Before deciding, make sure to talk to your academic advisor to map out your credit load, financial aid, and graduation timeline to make sure it aligns with your expectations. The last thing anyone wants is to enter graduation season and find out you’re missing something, especially if it’s an entire minor.

At the end of the day, both dual and double majoring come down to how much time, effort, and passion you’re willing to invest in your education. Each path has its own rewards and challenges, but remember that neither is a “better” choice; it’s about what best supports your personal goals and future plans.

Whether you want to deepen your knowledge in one field or bridge two entirely different areas of study, both options show initiative and dedication. So, make sure to take the time to research, ask questions, and find the balance that feels right for you!

