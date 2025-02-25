What You Need To Know Before FSU’s Great Give

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU’s biggest day of giving is back on March 5, and this year’s event is shaping up to be another huge success! The Great Give is a 24-hour online event that brings students, staff, alumni, and supporters together to fundraise for campus projects. Beginning in 2011, this fundraiser is a powerful tradition that unites our FSU community in supporting the programs, scholarships, and initiatives that shape our experience here.

The Great Give is FSU’s largest fundraising event, and each year, it has only expanded its reach, with donations coming in from all over the country and even internationally! A unique aspect of FSU’s Great Give is the matching gift and challenge system, where donors can have their donations matched or participate in challenges for the most money raised, making this event so successful at raising funds.

Over the years, the campaign has raised money for many projects, including new research opportunities, creating scholarships, improving campus facilities, and funding programs like The Marching Chiefs. Here’s what to expect this year!

In 2024, thousands of donors raised over $1.1 million in 24 hours, proving how dedicated the Seminoles are to helping their community. This year’s campaign keeps that spirit alive, allowing participants to support over 100 projects that matter most to them and make a real impact on FSU’s future.

Some major initiatives include the College of Social Work’s goal to raise $30,000 to fund international study opportunities, the College of Business 75th Anniversary Fund to finance various programs, and The Flying High Circus’s goal to come back better than ever after a devastating tornado destroyed their facility in May.

The Food for Thought Pantry Renovation is also the Student Foundation’s 2025 beneficiary. Named the Mary B. Coburn Student Organization of the Year in 2023, the Student Foundation is an entirely student-run organization that fosters a culture of giving and philanthropy among students. Last year, it successfully raised funds to send over 150 Marching Chiefs to Dublin, Ireland, for the season opener against Georgia Tech.

This year, the Student Foundation is focusing on raising money for the much-needed renovation of the Food for Thought Pantry. Many students don’t know about this charity because it’s tucked away in the Doak Campbell Stadium, and honestly, it isn’t talked about much on campus. Since it’s not super visible or advertised, many students miss out on the chance to use it. Established in 2009, the pantry is a fantastic resource that provides free food to all FSU students facing food insecurity.

With demand increasing, the pantry is outgrowing its current space. The renovations will help expand the pantry’s services and improve accessibility, ensuring that all students who need it can take advantage of the program.

To rally support, the Student Foundation will host a fun event itinerary on Landis Green on March 5. There’ll be food, face pieing (you won’t want to miss it), and live music from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local bands Hey Cheetah and Pensacola St. All donations will go to the Food for Thought Pantry renovations, so be sure to come by Landis, have some fun, and support the Great Give!

The success of the Great Give relies on us, so be sure to check out the fundraiser’s website and read more about the projects you can support on March 5!

