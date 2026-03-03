What We Know About FSU’s Not-So-Secret Society, Burning Spear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you walk through FSU’s campus, have you ever heard whispers about a secret society at FSU that allegedly runs the Student Government Association (SGA) behind the scenes? Maybe you’ve seen photos of students sporting garnet blazers and gold pins? Or you’ve noticed the massive Spirit Drum on display in the Student Union that very openly displays a Burning Spear plaque?

For a so-called “secret society,” they’re hiding in plain sight, and yet we know so little about Burning Spear. It’s about time the student body knows what goes on within their student government, so here’s what we know so far.

WHAT IS BURNING SPEAR?

Let’s start with the basics. Burning Spear was founded in 1993 by three students, Liza Park, Benjamin Crump, and Brecht Heuchan. The society claims to have formed to support FSU quarterback Charlie Ward for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in American college football.

Today, they operate as Burning Spear Inc., a not-for-profit corporation composed of “diverse current or former student leaders and engaged alumni” who support university goals. They host several events, including the Clock and Seal Leadership Banquet and the Guardian of the Flame Award Ceremony.

According to archived documents and past student journalism, Burning Spear allegedly has deep ties in SGA. A leaked Spear Night Ceremony Manual boasts control over Student Government, Panhellenic/IFC, and the Student Alumni Association, as well as alumni members on every level of state government.

Active members are limited to 35 students, but an alleged alumni registry has over 400 members, including Matt Gaetz, a former Florida Representative who resigned in 2024 after allegations of sexual misconduct.

CONTROVERSIES

AFFILIATIONS AND ALLEGED TIES TO SGA

According to the alumni registry, all but two student body presidents have been members of Burning Spear since 1995. Current Student Body President Carson Dale is an active member of Burning Spear who recently switched affiliation from the Forward Party to the new Legacy Party.

Dale’s endorsement, as well as numerous alleged Burning Spear members who switched affiliation from Forward FSU, have called Legacy’s ties to the organization into question. However, Legacy officials directly denied allegations of ties to Spear.

In 2018, Student Body President Candidate John Walker called for an investigation into Burning Spear’s connection to the SGA and FSU’s administration. The opposing Unite Party sustained multiple campaign violations, which were later overturned, and Walker also attributed this to Burning Spear’s influence.

In 2020, the Student Senate passed Resolution 26, asserting autonomy and denouncing claims of ties to Burning Spear. They referenced the Spear Night Manual, quoting statements about SGA. Critics argue that this movement could have made it easier to “cover up” ties to the organization, serving as a response to backlash.

LEAKED SPEAR NIGHT MANUAL

“Burning Spear is not a democracy [redacted] is the President, and that means with few exceptions, what (she/he) says, goes,” is among the many concerning statements in the Spear Night Manual.

Leaked nearly a decade ago, the manual often comes up in the Burning Spear debate as one of the few primary sources available. The manual emphasizes secrecy, warning that breaking vows could result in “immediate removal and a potential lawsuit.”

Other lines read as intense, almost unsettling in how they frame loyalty and exclusivity, such as “We are not a group of friends, we are elite, are secretive, are supportive, demand accountability, [and] run like a family,” and “In a very distant way, we are like the mafia. We protect our own and our interests…”

WHAT ARE STUDENTS SAYING online?

To understand how Burning Spear is discussed on campus, I’ve spoken with campus micro-celebrities FSU Twink and fsugoddess, both of whom have been outspoken about campus politics. FSU Twink described his view of Spear in blunt terms: “They’re antidemocratic and are training the next generation of corrupt and selfish political leaders.” He argued that the group “believes themselves to be above transparency and accountability.”

“I have noticed in general people are nervous to criticize them,” adding that while he’s never been directly confronted or threatened, he’s personally concerned about being identified by the group.

“I’ve been told I’m a very polarizing figure, and that I get brought up a lot,” he shared. He added that, in his view, there have been consequences before for people accused of associating with him, which has made him more hesitant to reveal information that could put his sources at risk.

“This is the first time I’m speaking up with strong opinions about any of the SGA parties,” fsugoddess admits. She believes discussion of Burning Spear has gained traction in this election cycle due to the instability of their power while running against their former backer, Forward.

On Spear’s alleged ties to the newer Legacy party, fsugoddess points to the current Student Body President, Carson Dale’s, change in party affiliation as “pretty damning evidence.” She’s also called into question Legacy’s campaign funding, noting it’s “pretty odd for an organization that’s been around for such a short amount of time… It’s almost like there are deep pockets that are very interested in their success.”

“There’s no excuse for a secret society to be pulling the strings at FSU,” fsugoddess said. “We don’t know what Burning Spear wants, other than complete control over campus… we need to combat this in whatever way we can.”

Her solution? Vote, vote, vote! “We need to vote in SGA elections and call them out when we see them,” she adds, “We need to stop handing over unimaginable power to people who will never be clear with us about their true intentions.”

WHY IT MATTERS

If there really is a secret organization that dictates our government and influences leadership, what does it mean for democracy on campus? Do we really have a choice in who becomes Student Body President? Who controls other prominent organizations?

The nature of secret societies fosters corruption and undermines democracy. When leadership operates behind closed, locked doors, transparency becomes nearly impossible.

At its core, the issue is transparency. FSU’s SGA manages a budget of over $15 million, with a large portion of that funding coming directly from student tuition and fees. If we don’t know where their loyalties lie, we could potentially be supporting agendas that don’t align with our personal values.

Is Burning Spear a threat to campus democracy? I’ll leave it up to you to decide.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!