What ‘Nobody Wants This’ Character You Are Based on Your College Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Being home for winter break featured me wrapped up all cozy on my couch, sipping a coffee and binging the life out of some hilarious Netflix series.

My mom and I dove into the new hit rom-com Nobody Wants This. The show is about a Jewish rabbi and an agnostic sex and dating podcaster who is navigating the dating world. Oddly enough, through trial and error, they realize they bring out the best in one another.

I adored this show. So much so that I want to encapsulate all my beloved characters by determining which college majors they best match. So, without further ado, let’s jump in!

Noah Roklov – Psychology

Noah, the rabbi of this story, is a gentle yet highly emotionally in-tune man. Throughout the show, he must fulfill his job by hosting counseling or advice sessions with those in his temple.

However, the main reason for my selection is that he has the distinct ability to read people like a book. Time after time, he understands Joanne’s outbursts, commentary, or motive without requiring her to justify or explain her character.

Joanne – Public Relations

Joanne is open, bold, and charismatic. She dulls her shine for nobody. She is vulnerable, publicly navigating the dating scene via a podcast with her sister, Morgan. She is a talkative and witty light that dazzles the show as she becomes the exact thing Noah needs: excitement.

Joanne represents the entire idea of public relations. Throughout the show, she continuously has her reputation questioned, tarnished, and inspected by members of Noah’s Jewish community, his family, and her own family.

She learns to turn the narrative into something of an advantage and uses her strong social skills to make amends, blending her agnostic world with one of faith.

Morgan – Retail Entrepreneurship

Morgan is a business-first character in every sense of the term. Her fierce familial loyalty to her sister and their podcast plays a large role in how her character shapes Nobody Wants This. She doesn’t tolerate lies or anyone that might come in the way of her self-expression via the podcast.

Morgan’s extroverted nature, mixed with her high-maintenance lifestyle, emulates retail entrepreneurship. She has the self-confidence to be creative yet the drive to hone business operations. Her eye for trends would make her perfect for this major.

Sasha Roklov – Industrial Engineering

Sasha is my favorite character from the show. His ability to be quirky and uniquely him, yet beyond kind and understanding, makes him so likable.

Throughout the show, he was the glue that held Morgan, Joanne, and Noah together. He orchestrated relationships between them, even at the risk of upsetting his wife. Industrial engineering is all about the fine-tuning and optimization of people systems — how fitting!

I find him to be such an underrated character, just as I think industrial engineering is an underrated major.

This show is beyond funny, and I would highly recommend it to anyone needing a binge-worthy treat. For FSU students, make sure to use that student-discounted Netflix subscription and stream it today!

