There are hundreds of student organizations to join on campus and thousands of ways to connect with like-minded students and bond over things you have in common. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming to find an organization that you feel you fit in with.

When I first started at FSU, I was intimidated by all the opportunities presented to me. I went to the involvement fairs and different tables at Market Wednesday, but there were still so many organizations that I didn’t even know about on campus.

There’s only so much scrolling on Instagram and NoleCentral you can do before you feel like you’re just swamped with options. Enter the Museum Society. I only recently found out about them through a friend, but it’s been so much fun in the two semesters I’ve known about them!

I’m sure you’re wondering what the Museum Society is and what you’d do if you decided to join. Well, the Museum Society’s Vice President, Dulcio, is a friend of mine and has offered the inside scoop of what to expect.

Who can join The Museum Society?

When I asked Dulcio what she wanted students to know about The Museum Society, she said, “We’re an organization for a range of majors!” I couldn’t agree more with this sentiment. My majors have nothing to do with art history or art in general, but I felt so welcome and included at each event I attended. Dulcio continued, “As long as you’re passionate about museum spaces, you have a place in this organization.”

Being passionate about museums and learning about museum spaces and art as a collective is so important to this organization. I remember being nervous about attending my first event, but I felt welcomed and included. I learned about different influences on tile, especially Caribbean influences, and how that plays into interior design. It was such an engaging experience, and I even got to paint two tiles of my own!

What can you do?

Dulcio also raved about her favorite parts of the Museum Society, mentioning that she really likes the unique events. Their events are always informative and have shown me places I wouldn’t have known about around Tallahassee. Just recently, there was a trip to The Grove Museum, which I didn’t realize was right in the center of town! I learned so much about the history of Tallahassee’s past governors, and the grounds are stunning. I couldn’t recommend visiting enough; learning about the city I’ve called home for the last three years is always so interesting.

As for upcoming events the Museum Society has planned, they do have a trip planned for March 22 to Gainesville to check out two museums, so follow their Instagram for the highlights and to keep up to date on any events they host in the future.

The Museum Society is such a wonderful and unique organization to join. Everyone’s so welcoming and has a true passion for exploring local museums. I’ve learned so much just from the two semesters I’ve known about them, and I can’t wait to see what else they have up their sleeve. I hope you all check out the Museum Society for yourself soon!

