What I Miss Most About Living on FSU’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Maybe it’s the fall season, but recently, I’ve been feeling extra nostalgic. I’m now a junior at FSU and would do anything to become a freshman again. If you’re a freshman, you’re living my dream! I want to encourage you to never take any moment here for granted, especially your time living on campus during freshman year.

Living on campus during my freshman year made the experience unforgettable. I lived in the historical and cozy Gilchrist Hall. Once again, I’d like to emphasize how comfy this room was. I genuinely believe I’ll never have a room as homey and snug as my freshman-year dorm ever again. There is something so comforting about having a tiny bed tucked into an even smaller corner of the room. A girl couldn’t ask for more!

Even better than the physical room were the people I met there. To this day, I’m still best friends with my random freshman-year suitemate and other friends I met living there. There are no friends quite like the ones you make freshman year!

If it’s your first year, I highly encourage you to meet your hall neighbors! You never know where you’ll find your forever friends! The residence halls are truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience — take advantage of them!

Another piece of advice I have as a junior is to never take the convenience of walking on campus for granted. As I now live off campus, the struggle of uphill walking and the search for parking makes me wish I could easily walk from my residence hall to wherever I need to go!

Whether it was a quick trip to a dining hall or a late-night Strozier study session, I never had to walk more than five minutes to get anywhere my freshman year, which is something I can only dream of now. Also, living on campus made it so easy to get from one hall to another and visit your friends.

First-years: Do not take this convenience for granted! One day, you’ll be a junior, like me, desperate for a parking spot and hoping to make it to class on time.

Finally, living on campus was especially great because I always had an excuse not to cook. FSU has so many dining options, and I took advantage of them when I lived on campus. From late nights at The Den to breakfast at Suwannee Room, living on campus had benefits when it came to eating. Now that I have a kitchen, I waste so much food and money if I don’t cook myself. Enjoy the on-campus dining options because, one day, you’d do anything to be a freshman eating in Suwannee with your best friends again!

From one nostalgic junior to her beloved readers, living on campus is something you should never take for granted. The convenience and memories of living in a residence hall make me want to go back every single day! Don’t get me wrong, freshmen, you still have so much to look forward to. However, I urge you to take advantage of living on campus and cherish that time as much as possible!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!