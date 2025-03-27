What Greek God or Goddess Are You Based on Your FSU Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever thought that your major is predetermined? As if you were destined to solve math problems, evaluate books, or protect the environment? The ancient Greeks would likely agree, as every talent, career, and passion in their society was directed by a heavenly power.

There are students at FSU studying everything from criminology and medicine to biochemistry or business, but which Olympian best embodies you? There’s a Greek deity whose energy corresponds with yours, regardless of whether you are a creative soul, a strategic thinker, or a master problem-solver.

So, let’s discover who embodies your major by delving deeply into the gods and goddesses of Olympus!

Biology and IMS: Apollo & Artemis

Apollo is the god of healing, medicine, and prophecy. Apollo was the ancient world’s ultimate doctor — think of him as the patron of every future physician, surgeon, and researcher. If you’re drawn to saving lives, discovering cures, or understanding human anatomy, Apollo is your divine guide.

Artemis is the goddess of the wilderness and protector of the young. Artemis is nature’s medic. Suppose you’re passionate about veterinary science, environmental health, or pediatric medicine. In that case, you embody her fierce independence and dedication to protecting life.

Political Science and Law: Zeus & Themis

Zeus is the King of the Gods and the ultimate authority figure. Zeus ruled Olympus with power and justice. If you dream of leading, governing, or shaping laws, then you, like Zeus, were born to make the big decisions.

Themis is the goddess of divine law and order. Themis literally holds the scales of justice. Suppose you aim to be a judge, attorney, or policy maker. In that case, you share her sharp intellect and unwavering sense of fairness.

English and History: Athena & Hermes

Athena is the goddess of wisdom, strategy, and storytelling. Athena inspires every great writer, poet, and literary scholar. Athena is your personal muse if you love analyzing texts, crafting narratives, or exploring philosophy.

Hermes is the god of communication, language, and persuasion. Hermes is the divine wordsmith. Whether you’re a journalist, novelist, or screenwriter, he gives you the gift of the gab — and probably helps you write killer essays at the last minute.

Theatre and Dance: Dionysus & Thalia

Dionysus is the god of theatre, drama, and creative madness. Dionysus is the patron of every actor, director, and playwright. If you live for the spotlight, storytelling, or pushing artistic boundaries, he’s your divine muse.

Thalia is the muse of comedy and joyful performance. Thalia is for those who love bringing laughter, entertainment, and charm to the world. If you’re all about improv, comedy, or screenwriting, she’s your guiding spirit.

Chemistry and Biochemistry: Hephaestus & Hecate

Hephaestus is the god of fire, craftsmanship, and invention. Hephaestus was the ultimate engineer and alchemist. You share his genius and creativity if you love experimenting, building, and discovering.

Hecate is the goddess of magic, transformation, and potions. Hecate is perfect for chemists. If you’re fascinated by reactions, formulas, and the secrets of matter, she’s your mythological match.

Business and Finance: Hermes & Plutus

Hermes is the god of commerce, trade, and negotiation. Hermes is the entrepreneurial mastermind. If you’re studying marketing, sales, or management, you embody his quick wit and adaptability.

Plutus is the god of wealth and prosperity. He’s all about money. If you love finance, investments, or economic strategy, he’s watching over your bank account (hopefully).

Environmental Science: Demeter & Gaia

Demeter is the goddess of agriculture and nature; she’s the protector of the land. If you’re passionate about sustainability, farming, or conservation, you carry her earth-loving spirit.

Gaia is the primordial goddess of the Earth and the mother of all living things. If you believe in climate action and preserving ecosystems, you are one with nature.

Computer Science: Prometheus & Athena

Prometheus is the Titan who gave fire (technology) to humanity. Prometheus is the original innovator. If you love coding, AI, or cybersecurity, he’s your tech deity.

Athena is the goddess of strategy and intelligence. Athena is the patron of programmers, engineers, and problem-solvers. She’s got your back when debugging that stubborn line of code.

Sports Management: Nike & Ares

Nike is the goddess of victory and the ultimate sports deity. If you live for competition, teamwork, and athletic excellence, she’s your champion.

Ares is the god of war and combat. Ares represents strength, endurance, and determination. If you train relentlessly and love the thrill of the game, you channel his warrior spirit.

Physics and Astronomy: Uranus & Helios

Uranus is the primordial god of the sky. Uranus is a celestial scientist. If you’re obsessed with black holes, time travel, and the cosmos, he’s your cosmic guide.

Helios is the god of the sun and astronomy. Helios is for those who love studying stars, planets, and the vastness of space.

Whether you’re a future doctor, lawyer, artist, or scientist, a Greek god or goddess embodies your strengths, passions, and ambitions. These mythological figures weren’t just symbols of power and wisdom — they represented the same qualities that drive us today: curiosity, resilience, creativity, and leadership.

So, as you navigate your FSU journey, remember that you’re channeling the spirit of the gods in your studies. Maybe you’re crafting epic stories like Athena, leading with authority like Zeus, or innovating like Hephaestus. No matter your path, your principal has divine potential written all over it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!