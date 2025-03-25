What Country Song You Are Based on Your FSU Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Any student here knows that every FSU dorm has its unique vibe and personality that makes it feel like home. But what if I told you each has a country song that perfectly captures its essence? Whether you’re living right in the heart of campus at Landis Hall or settled down at the far end in Salley, a country tune resonates with you and your hall.

And even if country music isn’t your thing, I promise you’ll find a song that speaks to you and your living space. As a huge country fan myself, I’ve curated the perfect list. Let’s dive into the soundtrack of your FSU experience!

Magnolia & Azalea: “Am I Okay?” by Megan Moroney

Magnolia and Azalea are hands down the most popular residence halls on campus. Azalea opened in June 2017, followed by Magnolia in the fall of 2017, making them the newest dorms. These are in a prime and stunning location, with lots around it, including 1851, Landis, and even some sorority houses! Megan Moroney is a newer country artist but has been on the rise. Her song “Am I Okay?” has gained tons of popularity and is a huge hit. I can attest that it resonates perfectly with these two halls. I lived in Magnolia during my summer semester freshman year, and every time I hear this song, it brings me back to that unforgettable time.

Dorman & Deviney: “Chicken Fried” by Zach Brown Band

Dorman and Deviney are sister dorms at FSU, both renovated and reopened in 2015. A newer and centrally-located dorm, these two quickly became a popular choice for many students. These halls are safe and welcoming, where every student feels at home. Plus, it’s never a dull moment in the common room where you can play pool, ping pong, and more! Just like how Dorman and Deviney are trusted, reliable options for housing, “Chicken Fried” by Zach Brown Band is a song that feels dependable and familiar to anyone. It’s a classic that brings people together, just like how these dorms do for their students. Its easygoing and fun vibe perfectly matches Dorman and Deviney’s friendly and well-liked atmosphere.

Wildwood: “Had Me by Halftime” by Morgan Wallen

Wildwood Hall is located just steps away from the infamous Doak Campbell Stadium. I lived here my freshman year, so I can speak from experience: It’s the perfect place to be before football games. It’s a lively and energetic hall, especially on game days. Some days, if you’re lucky, you could even hear the Marching Chiefs practicing the War Chant! Morgan Wallen’s “Had Me By Halftime” encompasses the same excitement and passion as Wildwood’s residents. The song uses football as a metaphor for falling quickly for someone, which can be compared to how we FSU students get swept up in the adrenaline of watching the ‘Noles play. It’s the perfect song for your high-energy, memorable college moments!

Salley: “Country Again” by Thomas Rhett

Salley Hall is a controversial dorm choice for FSU students. Many dislike it because it is smaller, outdated, and far from the center of campus. However, some students appreciate it because it features a common room for all four roommates, providing more opportunities for a social living experience. Ultimately, it comes down to perspective. If you maintain a positive mindset and live with good roommates, you’ll likely enjoy the space. “Country Again” by Thomas Rhett is a song that addresses many of the stereotypes commonly associated with country music, such as fishing, hunting, and trucks, that are often criticized. Despite the stereotypes, “Country Again” is a well-crafted song by a talented artist. Just like Salley Hall, it’s easy to overlook clichés, but if you give something a chance, you may discover its actual value and find that it could become something you love.

Reynolds: “To Be Loved By You” by Parker McCollum

Reynolds Hall is an underrated dorm on our campus. It’s conveniently located near several classroom buildings, ACE Tutoring, Chick-fil-A, and Landis Green. In addition, it’s home to the Health Professions Living Learning Community, which is a fantastic opportunity that many people may not know about. This program is a great way to set yourself up for success and connect with like-minded individuals. Plus, the Reynolds’ lobby is adorable! Like Reynolds Hall, Parker McCollum is an underrated country artist who should get more attention. “To Be Loved by You” is a gem of his that showcases his ability to seamlessly intertwine traditional and modern country. He creates a unique sound that sometimes goes unnoticed. Both McCollum’s music and Reynolds Hall offer so much more once you take the time to appreciate them.

Landis: “Joy of My Life” by Chris Stapleton