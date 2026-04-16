We Can Be Hot and Smart: The Truth About FSU Stereotypes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever told someone you go to FSU, chances are you’ve gotten that look. Most of us students know the slightly raised eyebrows and half-smile all too well, usually followed by: “Oh… so you party a lot?”

To be honest, yes, FSU students do know how to have a good time, but who decided that you have to pick between being hot and smart? Why can’t we be both?

The reality

FSU has built a reputation over the years as a “party school”, even being listed as the No. 2 party school in the nation, but that label barely scratches the surface of what it’s actually like to be a student here.

People who don’t go here don’t see the reality behind the reputation. They don’t see Strozier Library filled at 2 a.m. during exam week, or the groups of students reviewing flashcards, running through practice problems, and pushing themselves with material that’s not easy.

Even as a pre-med student, I’m constantly surrounded by people who challenge that stereotype. In my study groups, classes, and extracurricular activities, I see students who aren’t only incredibly driven but also confident, well-put together, and social.

These are the same people staying up late to grasp difficult concepts, showing up early to labs, and still managing to succeed at an insanely high level. The idea that you can immediately judge someone’s intelligence based on how they present themselves doesn’t hold up here.

Fun at FSU doesn’t cancel out ambition; if anything, those moments of going out, seeing friends, and taking a break make the hard work sustainable. Balance isn’t a weakness, but rather a skill. Being able to step away, recharge, and come back more focused is something many students here have figured out, and it’s part of what enables them to succeed.

How this affects women

There’s also a bigger issue behind this stereotype, especially when it comes to women. There’s this outdated idea that being “conventionally attractive” somehow takes away from intelligence or work ethic, as if you can’t care about how you look and be taken seriously. At FSU, that couldn’t be further from reality.

You’ll find women walking into class looking effortlessly put together, and then absolutely dominating their organic chemistry exams. You’ll see students leaving a workout class and heading straight to present research they’ve spent weeks preparing. You’ll meet people who are involved in leadership roles, internships, volunteer work, and demanding majors, all while maintaining a strong sense of confidence in themselves.

Being confident in your appearance doesn’t mean you’re not serious about your goals, and being academically driven doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your personal style or social life. It’s time to stop pretending those things are mutually exclusive.

The truth is, the “hot and smart” stereotype says a lot more about societal expectations than it does about FSU students. You can care about grades and your appearance, while being ambitious and social. We don’t need to choose one; we can choose both.

So, the next time someone tries to box FSU students into a stereotype, just smile, because behind the gamedays and nights out are students who are working incredibly hard for their futures. Being “hot and smart” isn’t a contradiction. At FSU, it’s the standard.

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