Recent and Upcoming Must-See Events at Club Downunder

Below the Starbucks and Pollo Tropical that we all pass on the first floor of FSU’s Student Union lies one of the biggest entertainment clubs on campus: Club Downunder (CDU). The student-run organization has been a staple at FSU since 2001, providing our lovely student body with a fun, constantly changing schedule of events and even guest stars.

Once a freshman myself, it took me a while before even discovering this gem on campus, but once I did, I never turned back. From carnivals on the Union Green to DIY crafting projects that decorate my apartment walls, CDU offers just about everything, making sure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

If you feel as though you’ve got some time on your hands after studying all week and need something to do with your friends to just relax, CDU has some awesome events coming up in the next few weeks that’ll be perfect to try out!

An Evening with Elizabeth Gillies (Sept. 30)

For this event, CDU partnered up with the Golden Torch Lecture Series to present us with the culture icon herself, Elizabeth Gillies! I’m very disappointed to say that I wasn’t able to snag tickets for this amazing event, which is quite the bummer, but for those of you who did, I’m sure it was an amazing treat! Yes, I’m very jealous.

Gillies has been a part of most of our childhoods. If you were anything like me, you probably watched Victorious religiously as a kid, especially for her character Jade West, which Gillies played amazingly. Being able to see her in person and listen to her lecture is an amazing opportunity for students who see themselves wanting to pursue careers in acting and musical theatre.

However, it’s not just for those who see her lecture as inspiration in acting and theatre, but for everyone who holds a special place in their hearts for the beloved actress of our childhoods, and all that she’s accomplished.

Turning a New Leaf: Fall Book Swap (Oct. 2)

For those who find themselves in need of a new fall read for the upcoming season, not to worry, CDU’s got you covered! On Oct. 2, CDU will be hosting a fall book swap for all of the lovely readers at FSU. This event makes for a great way to meet people of similar interests and maybe find a new favorite book to get you in the fall mood!

As a reader myself, I’ll definitely be on the lookout for this event in hopes of finding something else to read that isn’t Little Women for the hundredth time. This is definitely a perfect event to reach out and find out about different books with fall vibes, maybe even some spooky books to read at night.

If you’re feeling as though you’ve been struggling to find people to talk about books and read with, then coming to this event will be sure to put you in good spirits. I know I’ll be!

Ritmos y Raíces (Oct. 3)

Ritmos y Raíces (Rhythms and Roots) is hosted in partnership with other student organizations on campus, along with Hispanic music and food! The cultural organizations are an important part of FSU’s history, and this event is perfect for students to reach out and learn more about them, especially if you find yourself unfamiliar with them.

It’s also a perfect environment to learn about the different cultures that the student environments make up. Who knows, there might be an organization there that you really click with and find your community. Along with the delicious food and banging music, the organizations in participation will be doing performances that are always incredible to watch!

Spooky Spells (Oct. 8)

Now, for an event that I personally have been most excited for, mostly just to flaunt my amazing spelling skills, Spooky Spells. This event is perfect for the spooky season, and if you’re feeling like getting competitive against your friends. Not only does it include the Halloween-themed spelling bee, but to fuel that competitive spirit, they’ll also be giving out trophies and prizes. I unfortunately don’t know what these prizes entail, but not knowing makes for a spooky surprise!

If stage fright has you turning your head away from this event, let me turn it right back around with trick-or-treating bags! During the spelling bee, guests can make their own trick-or-treating bags with materials provided by the CDU. Even if you feel you’re a little too old to be trick-or-treating, it’s still a fun activity to get creative and have fun with your friends while you watch people horribly misspell the word “poltergeist.”

Club Downunder’s main goal has always been to bring the student body together with their fun and creative projects and events (that always manage to bring a smile to my face). Next time you visit the Student Union, make sure to stop by the CDU to see if they’ve got an event for you!

