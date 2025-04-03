Upcoming Club Downunder Events You Won’t Want To Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Club Downunder (CDU) is back with an exciting lineup of events that promise to bring laughter, creativity, and a night full of festival fun. Whether you’re in the mood for stand-up comedy, looking for a way to challenge yourself with a themed activity, or hoping to step into the past at a Renaissance fair, CDU has something for you!

These upcoming events will give students a much-needed break from the semester’s workload while offering free entertainment, hands-on experiences, and even the chance to win prizes.

CDU events are known for bringing energy and excitement to campus, and this lineup is no exception. With opportunities to immerse yourself in comedy, competitions, and a fully themed fair, there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking for ways to spend time with friends, meet new people, or simply try something new, these events should be at the top of your to-do list.

Alec Flynn and Julio Diaz Comedy Show

Kicking off on April 2 is a night of stand-up comedy featuring comedians Alec Flynn and Julio Diaz. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. at CDU in the Student Union.

Alec Flynn is known for his high-energy performances and engaging storytelling and is expected to bring plenty of laughs to the stage. Julio Diaz is known for his relatable comedy that often reflects on everyday life in a way that resonates with audiences. Free comedy shows at CDU always draw a great crowd, and this will be no different.

Dory’s Quest

For those who love a good challenge, CDU is also introducing Dory’s Quest, a Renaissance-themed activity designed to get students involved in multiple events throughout the week. To earn a prize, all you have to do is pick up a punch card at any of the participating locations and complete three activities. There are so many ways to participate, including trying out the Ye Olde Spring Fling cocktail or mocktail at Proof, painting a Renaissance-themed piece at Paint-A-Pot at the ASLC, attending a Renaissance-themed movie screening at the ASLC, going bowling at the Student Union, or showing up to any CDU event during the week.

Students who attend multiple CDU events will be able to collect multiple punches, making it even easier to complete the challenge. Completed punch cards must be turned in at Ye Olde Spring Fling on April 4 to redeem a prize. This is a fun and rewarding way to take part in Renaissance Week while exploring different spots around campus.

Ye Olde Spring Fling

Ye Olde Spring Fling will take place on April 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Union Green. This Renaissance fair will be a fully immersive experience, taking students back in time with live performances, themed entertainment, activities, and attractions. Students can also take part in creative activities such as flower crown making, Dungeons & Dragons dice crafting, and tarot card readings. Free food and drinks will be available, with turkey legs and medieval-style drinks provided by The Frother’s Daughter, completing the fair experience.

To make things even better, Ye Olde Spring Fling will also feature a Ferris wheel and additional rides. CDU has gone all out to make sure that this event provides a memorable experience for everyone who attends. Whether you’re looking to enjoy the attractions, try your hand at some crafts, or simply take in the scenery, there will be plenty to enjoy throughout the evening.

Club Downunder has built a reputation for organizing some of the best events on campus, and these upcoming events are no different. Whether you’re interested in attending just one event or all of them, there are plenty of ways to get involved and make lasting memories. With the semester coming to an end and academic stress at an all-time high, CDU’s events provide a perfect way to unwind and enjoy some much-needed relaxation.

If you want to stay in the loop, following Club Downunder on Instagram is the best way to do so; you’ll be able to get more updates on Renaissance Week and other upcoming events as well. With so many activities happening in the next few weeks, now is the time to plan ahead and ensure you don’t miss out on some of the best events of the semester. Whether you’re attending the comedy, the competition, or the chance to feel like royalty at Ye Olde Spring Fling, CDU has something for you!

