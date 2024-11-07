FSU’S Retail Entrepreneurship Major Is a Fashion Lover’s Perfect Fit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I call my major my best mistake. During my four years at FSU, I have been through seven majors with no clue what I wanted to do with my life. I spent much time looking at a list of every major FSU offered, feeling hopeless.

I saw Retail Entrepreneurship, and after reading more about it, I found out it was a lot like fashion merchandising. I also noticed that it was an application major, meaning you must apply and be formally admitted. I felt bummed because I didn’t think I had any chance of getting accepted into the program, but I applied anyway. To my surprise, I got in!

I figured I’d try it; worst case, if I didn’t like it, I’d switch out. I went to my first class and immediately started meeting people. It’s a small program, so I’ve had the opportunity to get to know most of the people in my major, and everyone’s so nice and friendly. I’ve also been able to form relationships with my professors.

The program features a mix of business and fashion classes, giving students the best of both worlds. While many of the classes are fashion-based, it’s clear that retail can also include food and beverage, automobiles, or furniture. This spoke to me as it meant that there were many future career possibilities.

I’ve taken Introduction to Textile Science, where I learned about different types of fabrics, yarns, and fibers. In Computer Applications for Entrepreneurs, I designed and marketed my clothing line. One of my favorite classes has been Product Evaluation of Textiles and Apparel, where we worked in a lab to test clothing and see if its quality and price go hand in hand. There’s also Merchandise Presentation and Inventory Analysis, where we learned about styling and styling mannequins in our Store Lab.

Besides classes, there are so many things to do in the major and the University. Every semester, the Jim Moran College hosts a reception the night before the FSU Seminole Futures Career Fair, where recruiters come and mingle with the students. It’s a fantastic opportunity to hear more about the companies in a more intimate, social setting. The Jim Moran College also has many opportunities to get grants and mentors for people who have an idea, are small businesses, or are looking to get started.

You must do an internship at some point with the Retail Entrepreneurship major. This was an excellent opportunity to learn about the recruitment process and a career. Coming back from summer and hearing about everyone’s internships was terrific.

We all learned so much about different aspects of the retail industry. For example, my internship was in a fashion wholesaler showroom, and I got to do many things, including merchandising and marketing. I was even brought to Miami Swim Week! Other classmates of mine had internships for companies like Target, Kohl’s, Uniqlo, and more!

The Jim Moran College also has study abroad programs. Specifically, the Retail Entrepreneurship major has the ‘Made in Italy: Fashion and Sustainability’ program in Florence. Teachers from the program in Tallahassee lead this program, so you get to know them even more.

My major has taught me so much and given me many opportunities, and it is now open to all! This is the first year they’ve removed the application requirement, so now anyone can join. If you are interested in fashion or business or are unsure what you want to do, this uncommon major may be the right one for you!

