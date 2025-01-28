5 Things To Do on Campus Instead of Going Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There is no question that FSU has a reputation for being a party school. However, there are so many things to do here that don’t involve going out. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a quiet hobby or try something adventurous, FSU offers plenty of options for students who want to make the most of their downtime.

From creative outlets to engaging with the campus community, there’s always something to do without hitting the nightlife scene. Here are five activities perfect for those nights you feel like staying in!

Practice Self-Care

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoga Club at FSU (@yogafsu) College is tough. Between school, friends, student organizations, Greek life, and everything FSU has to offer, many people forget to care for themselves and their mental health. Sometimes, you just need a day to yourself, and that’s okay. Spend your day off resetting for the next week. This can include going on a trip to Leach, having a movie night with a face mask, a candle, your favorite snacks, or even one of my favorites: yoga. Yoga is such a powerful way to destress. It combines movement with mindfulness and breath control, sometimes just what you need, and you get a good stretch out of it! Check out the yoga schedules at Leach to find a class that works for your availability. You could also consider joining the Yoga Club to meet other students who are passionate about yoga, or even bring your mat or towel outside on Landis Green for a solo session with meditation music.

Go on a coffee date

College students are known for their excessive coffee addiction. The smell, taste, and warm feeling you get on a chilly day is almost perfect. The only thing that can improve it is being with people you care about. Whether with a significant other or your girls, a coffee date is the way to go. With four Starbucks’ on campus, you’re always a five to 10-minute walk away from coffee. However, if you’re anything like me and are willing to walk farther, you know that the best coffee is at Sweet Shop. With its rustic feel, Sweet Shop is perfect for one-on-one and group hangouts. I recommend getting the matcha chai latte. As a caffeine fiend, I love adding an extra espresso shot.

Enjoy a day in nature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Tallahassee is a fascinating city. As somebody from southern Florida, I love the access to nature that I don’t typically get in my hometown. When it gets warmer, the FSU Lakefront is a great place to spend an afternoon or a weekend. FSU had an entire snow week from Jan. 21-24, and everyone’s inner child was out having snowball fights with strangers, building snowmen, sledding with anything resembling a sled, and making snow angels. It was a magical time, especially since it was many people’s first time experiencing snow. Students were outside all day and night, just giggling and smiling at strangers. It was a nice way to connect everybody and remind us that we all need a little bit of nature.

spend the afternoon on Landis green

Spending an afternoon on Landis Green is one of my favorite things to do on a day off. Landis Green is the way to go, whether it’s a spring sunny day or a chilly winter evening. The cutest thing you can see at FSU is when everybody is on Landis having a good time and looking like they are in a college brochure. You see people throwing a football, having a picnic, reading a book, kicking a soccer ball, playing Spikeball, jumping in the fountain, and sometimes evening tanning in the sun. Regardless of what you choose to do, Landis Green is a place where I’m sure you will have a good time!

go to an on-campus event