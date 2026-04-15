FSU Dorm Elevators Ranked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The most asked question heard around FSU isn’t “What’s wrong with all of our sports teams?” or “What’s the move for Friday night?” but instead, “Which dorm has the best elevator?”

Living on campus my first year and having friends in multiple different dorms, I’ve had my fair share of elevator rides across campus. With these rides, I wanted to help the people of FSU out and rank the top five elevators across campus.

While this is a subjective list and not all dorms will be included, it will explain the experience you may receive in each elevator, and highlight the dorms where it’s probably better to just take the stairs.

Azalea and Magnolia With having the most recently renovated dorms, it only makes sense for them to have the best elevators. Along with the best rooms on campus, they have the fastest elevators to make sure you’re not waiting that long. The elevators are also very spacious, allowing many people to be in the elevator at once. Azalea and Magnolia Halls have done it again when it comes to proving why they’re the superior dorms on campus. Dorman and Deviney View this post on Instagram In a close second place, we have Dorman and Deviney Halls. The elevators here are some of the best on campus. First, they’re huge, allowing many people to fit comfortably. Second, they’re extremely fast; waiting has never been a problem when it comes to these elevators. Finally, my favorite part of these elevators is the fact that there are buttons on both sides. No more awkward small talk about asking which floor you need to go to when there’s a button for everyone! Wildwood North and South Now, we’re getting to our mid-tier elevators with the Wildwood Halls. There’s not much that’s special about these contraptions. They’re fairly quick, make only a few sounds on the way up, and are pretty spacious. Some downsides are they’re pretty dimly lit, giving it a Tower of Terror type of vibe, and the buttons to select which floor you’re on don’t work half the time, but other than this, it’s an overall pleasant ride. Jennie Murprhee, Reynolds, and Bryan Considering these are some of the oldest dorms on campus, the elevators help match this aesthetic. Not only are these elevators slow, like extremely slow, but they tend to make some odd noises. When it comes to riding up the elevator instead of taking the stairs, I say do it for any floor that’s third or above; if it’s less than that, take the stairs. When it comes to going down, if the elevator is not already on your floor, it’s honestly quicker to take the stairs. Salley Poor Salley Hall… not only do they have some of the more unfortunate dorms on campus, but they also have some of the more unfortunate elevators as well. While there’s not much actually wrong with the elevators themselves, they’re quite spacious. The rides are quick, but there are issues with the rest of the interior of the chamber. There are chewing nicotine pouches stuck to the ceiling, the doors, the walls, quite simply, everywhere.

While living on campus, the elevators are something most students use every day. The most important part of living on campus, really. If the elevator is terrible, it may make a bad day worse, or if it’s amazing, it can add a nice highlight to the rest of your day.

This ranking answered the question that all FSU students ask, and in my humble opinion, I answered it correctly!

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