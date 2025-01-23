Tired of the Gym? Here Are 4 Alternative Ways To Stay Active on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ll be the first to admit it: a college gym can be super intimidating. Even if you’ve worked out seriously before, a room full of your peers who all seem like they know what they’re doing can be nerve-wracking, not to mention how crowded it can get and the literal lines for machines some days.

While I’ve become more comfortable with going to the gyms on campus the longer I’m here at FSU, I’m always interested in a change of scenery. Here are some other ways to stay active around campus that don’t involve going to the gym.

Intramural Sports View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec) Intramural (IM) Sports are a great way to get active in a casual, low-commitment environment. There’s still a competitive atmosphere, but the point of IM Sports is that it’s okay to try something new! Don’t be afraid to go in and play a sport you’ve never tried before — that’s part of the fun! You can even bring your friends out and make your own team together. The sports offered vary by season, but there is a wide range of sports currently ongoing, such as ultimate frisbee, softball, and bowling. Almost all of the sports are completely free to participate in, aside from bowling. Sports clubs If you’re still interested in a team environment but want to be more consistent and competitive than you would with IM, consider one of the 40 sports clubs FSU offers. If there was a sport you enjoyed doing in high school, this is a great way to pick it back up without having to compete at a D1 level. Of course, the teams are open to those unfamiliar with the sport, so it could be a great way to find your next passion! The sports offered include beach volleyball, gymnastics, lacrosse, rowing, and rugby, to name a few. Unlike IM sports, each sports club is managed on its own schedule, so meet with the team and see if the commitment level is right for you. Many clubs also require dues, so this can get expensive depending on the sport you choose. Walking or Running on Campus Enjoy the beautiful weather and landscape that FSU has to offer! Take this as an opportunity to listen to your favorite music or that next podcast episode you’ve been meaning to catch up on. Explore a side of campus you’ve never been to before. If you’re (understandably) intimidated by being on the more crowded parts of campus, try doing laps around the stadium or get your hills in near the College of Music. Every time I see someone running on campus, I feel a little inspired to go myself! Outdoor Pursuits: Explore Local View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Outdoor Programs (@outdoorsfsu) These opportunities are held weekly on campus or at the FSU Lakefront Park. All you need to do is sign up a week before using your FSUID in the Rec Connect web portal. These activities are unique and sure to get you outside, such as slacklining on Landis or paddling down at the lake. If you’re super serious about the outdoors, Outdoor Pursuits also hosts day-long or overnight (camping) excursions to scenic locations in nearby areas. Registration for these happens twice a semester, and spots often fill a few minutes after sign-ups open. For more information and updates on these kinds of trips, follow their Instagram page.

Whether you want a break from your current gym routine or are just interested in finding something new, hopefully, this list leads you to your next favorite hobby!

