The Universe in Your Backyard: 4 Places to Stargaze for FSU Astronomy Lovers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re an astronomy and astrology lover like I am, you might be looking for ways to learn and admire the beauty of our universe. Luckily, FSU students have many opportunities and activities on and off campus to become involved with fellow astrology admirers!

Pat Thomas Planetarium at FSU

Florida State has its own planetarium, the Pat Thomas Planetarium, located inside the Richards Building in the heart of FSU’s STEM programs. It’s free for everyone, not just FSU students! The Planetarium is typically open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To attend a showing, you must book a visit through their website with a group of at least eight people. This is a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy a beautiful astronomy show! The planetarium offers a variety of showcases, from constellations and planets to black holes and black matter. With its 360° projects and advanced software, it offers many realistic and alluring showcases.

FSU Observatory

Part of FSU’s legendary Doak Campbell Stadium is an astronomical observatory that includes a 17-inch science-grade telescope. This is available to FSU students and local middle and high school students so they can observe the night sky and learn more about astronomy. The “We Are All Star Stuff” Astronomy Program works to meet with students once a month to observe and learn about astronomical objects! Of course, this is an excellent opportunity for students interested in STEM, particularly astrophysics; however, this opportunity is available to all through the astronomy club. This observatory is the perfect opportunity to meet with other astronomy lovers and learn how to work a telescope and use it at your own pace (plus, who wouldn’t love to be stargazing on top of Doak)!

Cypress Landing Astronomy Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stacie_cakes) Cypress Landing Astronomical Park is a boat landing park dedicated to stargazing. The park, partnered with the Tallahassee Astronomical Society (TAS), has its observatory and events! The TAS, an organization open to all, is dedicated to sharing its love for the night sky and advocating for reducing light pollution. Leon County and the TAS have an agreement for late-night stargazing, which is available to locals and tourists. Cypress Landing has become a favorite among FSU students, who have already discovered the breathtaking area. The park is excellent for observation and has a large lake and boat deck that’s amazing for relaxing or outdoor activities! Many reviewers have noted the serene element the park brings and the impressive number of stars you can view at night. With its location comes the opportunity to view the night sky with limited light pollution, an opportunity rarely afforded in a denser area such as Tallahassee. Be sure to check Cypress Landing for a relaxing evening of stargazing with friends!

Stargazing on Landis