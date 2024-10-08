The Top 5 Funniest Fraternity Pledge Tasks

Ah, September in college life! An amazing period when our university fraternities open their front doors to receive their new class of members.
After receiving a bid, all potential new members spend between three to six weeks exploring the life of their favorite fraternity before initiation. This lovely period is formally known as “pledging.”
Potential new members (PNMs) are expected to show their dedication to their fraternity by learning about the specific chapter’s history, brotherhood, and philanthropy and performing tasks to help the chapter run smoothly.
Formalities aside, pledging is infamous for having its PNMs complete funny and socially awkward tasks as well. From an outside perspective, here are my top five funniest pledge tasks.
- The “motivational” pledge task
-
This PNM will be tasked with formulating paragraphs of endearment for sorority members or friends of current chapter brothers. The motivational pledging task may include sending motivational videos.
Sometimes accompanied by adorable pictures of puppies, kittens, or other cute imagery, this pledge truly makes everyone’s day, every day! That’s right — this is a daily task assigned to a PNM.
They must consistently find kind words, even when someone might respond with “I’m not reading all that.”
- The “weather” pledge task
-
This PNM has to be on the money daily for their chapter because they’re responsible for reporting the weather. In a simple video, they must summarize the day’s forecast and recent chapter updates. They’ll truly connect with nature!
These videos have to be comical as they’re sent out for all of the fraternity brothers to enjoy. Typically, these are best done in a funny environment, like taking a dip in Legacy Fountain.
Especially with the recent events of Hurricane Helene, this pledge task is critical. Why check the weather when a PNM can do it for you? How informative!
- The “TikTok” pledge task
-
Arguably, one of the best trends to grace our TikTok pages is ‘PledgeTok.’ Those assigned to be TikTok pledges make creative videos showcasing their amazing dance moves, saying goodnight to the sorority houses, and asking ladies around campus, “You ladies doing all right?”
Filming content in their famous suits, these pledges put their effort into making hilarious content for everyone to enjoy. You know they’ve done it right when a top comment says, “Who are these divas?”
- The “carrying items” pledge task
-
This one involves some creativity! There are so many fun objectives you could have pledges carry around campus. For example, I saw someone carry around a comically large pencil (at least six feet long).
Another fun potential task is the fruit pledge. This PNM will have to carry a grape with them everywhere they go. If they’re ever discovered not to have their fruit, they’re upgraded to a larger (more inconvenient) fruit and must carry it!
- The “serenading” pledge task
-
This might just be a personal favorite of mine. PNMs tasked with serenading sororities learn a song, a few basic dance moves, and how to turn on the charm for the ladies. Typically dressed in suits and bringing flowers, these gentlemen can always put a smile on any sorority member’s face.
Overall, this season is full of dedicated men showing off their pride for their future chapter. I can’t wait to see this new class of fraternity men become initiated!
