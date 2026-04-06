The Summer I Turned Alum: My Tally Bucket List Before Adulthood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adulthood is slowly approaching. Seniors are weeks away from walking the stage, grabbing their diplomas, and taking off; however, before we leave, we still have summer. Three months without classes, responsibilities, fall registration, or plans for what’s next.

While I wait for job offers to come rolling in, I plan to make the most of my last summer in Tallahassee. These are a few of my summer bucket list destinations to hit before life gets too serious, and I say goodbye to Florida State for good.

Visit Alligator Point and St. George Island

@kcacoilo A day I’ll remember forever and ever @paulinamylet #fsu #tallahassee #stgeorgeisland #floridastate #beachday ♬ Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers Throughout my years in Tallahassee, I’ve frequented Alligator Point Beach whenever I needed to get away. My only qualm was that there’s not really a beach town. No places to eat, no shops, and nothing besides miles of sand and ocean. This was perfect for some occasions, but for the beach day I’ve been craving, I’m turning to St. George Island. St. George is over an hour from campus. Once there, the town offers bike and kayak rentals, souvenir shops, local seafood dining, the Cape St. George Lighthouse, and adorable coffee shops. Everything you could need to feel like summer will stay forever, and nothing could ever top a moment like this. Alligator Point will always have a special place in my heart, but if I’m not at St. George Island this summer with a coffee, Pub sub, good book, and best friend by my side, I’ve done something incredibly wrong.

Drinks at Charlie Park

View this post on Instagram Either I’m late to the game, or my frontal lobe is finally developing, but I yearn for a happy hour that’s not in College Town (no hate, but it gets to a point). Charlie Park is a rooftop bar in Downtown Tallahassee, with some of the best cocktails and martinis in town, and happy hour six days a week. Something about the dim lighting on a rooftop, paired with an espresso martini and an outfit I’ve been wanting to wear for weeks, makes me feel like I’m living my Sex and the City dream. Every time I feel myself fighting to power through the rest of Spring semester, I picture a debrief with my girls at sunset, and suddenly the motivation comes streaming back. As much as I love flipping a coin to get a free drink at Township, or taking my chances with the Vice Society stock market, I’d love to get a drink somewhere I can actually hear the person sitting across from me. If you, too, are looking for a change of pace, Charlie Park might be the move.

Visit Providence Canyon State Park

@berkley_hill Best day trip! #fyp #fsu #hiking ♬ Evergreen – Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners Providence Canyon is a state park located in Stewart County in southwest Georgia, and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from campus. The price for park entry is only $10, no matter the day, time, or crowds in the park. One thing I’ve always hated about Florida is the lack of interesting hiking trails. I thought I hated hiking until I went across the country and walked the most insane trails in Oregon. Since then, I’ve been fiending for a hike that’s more than just a path in the woods. The most popular trail is their Canyon Loop Trail, spanning 2.5 miles and descending into the canyon itself. If you’re looking for something a little longer and more challenging, their Backcountry Trail spans seven miles, going further into wooded areas surrounding the canyon and offering a tougher hike. As the Georgians call it, their “little Grand Canyon” feels like the closest I’ll get to jaw-dropping views while in the south.

Wine Walk at Piney-Z

@maddie_choi All the feels EVER 🫶 ♬ Crying Laughing Loving Lying (From “The Holdovers”) – Labi Siffre While I may have specified the Lafayette Trail in Piney-Z, a wine walk anywhere would heal my soul. The Lafayette Heritage Trail is located about 15-20 minutes from campus, depending on the time of day. For those unfamiliar with the concept of a “wine walk,” it’s where you toss on a comfy little outfit, fill a tumbler with fruity wine, and take a walk — just sipping and yapping. Wine walks were first introduced to me when I was a kid, watching my mom and her best friend carry massive tumblers around the neighborhood, wondering what made them so giggly — now, I get it. Piney-Z would be my ideal location. It has the most beautiful trails, fishing spots, places to just sit and talk, and the nicest people walking the sweetest dogs. Whether it’s on the Lafayette Trail or your own neighborhood, I strongly suggest dedicating some time to a wine walk.

The Georgia Aquarium