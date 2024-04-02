Bri Alston and Elizabeth Critcher on FSU Women’s Rugby’s Road to Nationals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Did you know that Florida State University had a rugby team? Did you know that they had a women’s rugby team? Don’t worry if the answer is no; most people don’t realize this amazing program right under their nose. Women’s History Month might be over, but that shouldn’t stop us from acknowledging the great accomplishments of our local female athletes.

Let’s start with a simple question first. What is rugby? To put it simply, rugby is a full-contact team sport where two teams of 15 (or seven) run down the pitch passing the ball backward in hopes of scoring points as the other team attempts to stop them.

This year, the women’s rugby team at FSU has qualified for the Collegiate Rugby Championship National 7s competition! They will be representing the state of Florida with pride. They were able to accomplish this by beating the University of Central Florida team during FSU’s home tournament.

Rugby doesn’t get much acknowledgment in the world of female sports. But with more and more colleges getting women’s rugby programs off the ground, it’s important to acknowledge the accomplishments of these amazing athletes. And who better to talk about this year’s road to nationals than two top players? I was able to ask Elizabeth Critcher, a starter, and the Women’s Rugby Club President, and Bri Alston, a starter and the Team Captain, a few questions regarding this amazing opportunity.

Her Campus (HC): How are you and your team feeling going into nationals?

Elizabeth Critcher (EC): We’re super excited and fortunate for the opportunity to go to the CRC nationals for 7s rugby. This is the first time that our team has been able to attend this specific national opportunity, and we’re so excited to represent the Florida conference for CRC.

Bri Alston (BA): I’m very excited about going to nationals. Our team has grown a lot in the two years that I’ve been here, and it’s amazing that we have the opportunity to showcase ourselves on a national level.

HC: What are you and your team doing to prepare for nationals?

EC: We are working super hard and training more sevens than we have before. Last year, the Tropical 7s tournament was the only real experience we got. This year, we had the opportunity to not only attend Trop 7s, but also host our own 7s tournament. We’re excited to introduce the team to this other side of rugby which is an absolute blast.

HC: What went through your mind when you found out you made it to nationals?

EC: I just felt pure joy and pride in the work that everyone had put in. In the fall of 2022, we only had six people return, and here we are a year and a half later qualifying for a Nationals tournament. I’m excited for what’s to come.

HC: What do you think more people should know about female rugby?

BA: I wish more people knew that there is a women’s side of rugby and that we are just as competitive as the men. A lot of sports differentiate the rules when it comes to women’s and men’s teams, but rugby doesn’t.

The space that rugby creates is also unlike any other. You truly create lifelong friendships not only on your team but with other teams as well. The bond between players is strong and the network is much more expansive than you realize. Everyone knows everyone!

HC: What do you think are some misconceptions about rugby?

BA: One of the main misconceptions is that you have to be of a certain build or level of athleticism to play. This is far from the truth. Rugby has a spot on the team for every build and every kind of athlete to excel in; you just have to believe in yourself.

HC: How did you get into rugby, and how has it affected your life?

EC: I started playing rugby in my freshman year of high school at 14 years old after my parents dragged me to practice. They wanted me to try it and I fell in love with it instantly. It’s been a pretty steady outlet in my life and has grown to be an even bigger part of my life in college. I have made so many good friends and had wonderful opportunities to travel and grow myself so much as an individual. I can’t imagine my life without rugby.

BA: I got into rugby when I first came to Florida State. I was planning to do flag football when I saw the women’s rugby team recruiting. I had seen that some of my friends at other schools had gotten into it, so I decided to try it out. I’ve loved it ever since.

The FSU women’s rugby program is filled to the brim with amazing, welcoming people. Rugby isn’t the most well-known sport in the States, but amazing achievements should always be acknowledged when they occur. If you are interested in the team, come and check it out next fall. You don’t need experience, just heart.

If you want to support or follow the team, check out their Instagram. The Collegiate Rugby Championship National 7s competition will take place on April 27 and 28 in Washington, D.C. Good luck and go Noles!

