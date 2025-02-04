The Pros and Cons of Living 15 Minutes From Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every year before the fall semester begins, we’re forced to ask ourselves the same question: where will I live? FSU has dozens of living options both on and off campus, specifically for students. With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know what the best option is.

For my first three years of undergrad, I lived in Legacy Student Living, an apartment building practically across the street from campus. I hadn’t done much of my research on where to live, and I was following a friend there to have a roommate I already knew. For my senior year, I decided I wanted a bit more space. I moved to a townhouse that was a 15-minute drive away from campus called University Green.

Was moving worth it? I decided to look at the pros and cons of moving somewhere that requires me to commute to FSU.

PROS

rent cost

Perhaps the most obvious of the pros is that rent is cheaper. I moved and now pay about $300 less for rent and utilities. It’s a huge difference!

While Bright Futures has kept down many of my expenses, housing has always been something my family and I’ve had to cover in full. A monthly expense of $300 can add up quickly. With a nine-month lease, I’ll save around $2,700 for the year. If you have several years left of college, these numbers can add up in the long run.

While prices vary, on average, housing further away from campus will cost less because of its lack of convenience.

space

My first apartment had large individual bedrooms but a tiny shared living area. It was difficult to have big groups of people over or cook dinner with multiple ingredients because of the lack of counter space. In my current townhouse, there’s more than enough room in the shared areas.

My roommates and I have counter space for all of our appliances, and guests have enough room to come over. My room is a bit smaller, but it isn’t anything noticeable to me, and I prefer the extra space downstairs.

cons

Gas cost

I didn’t have a car in my first two years of undergrad. I could get everywhere I needed by walking or taking the FSU buses. Moving a substantial distance away from campus means you’ll no longer be able to take the buses home, and you’ll have to drive every day. I have to pay for gas more often than when I lived closer to campus.

That said, I’ve noticed that gas tends to be much cheaper than the stations closest to FSU. In addition, the gas can be seen as a small price compared to the rent.

No Walking Distance Activities

My current townhouse is surrounded by car dealerships. Nothing else is within walking distance. Not to mention, there are barely any food options nearby once I get in my car. When living close to campus, it was easy to text friends who lived nearby and walk across the street to grab a biscuit from Maple Street or a smoothie from Smoothie King. Now, grabbing a bite will be a bit of a drive.

The social aspect of being a college student takes a hit with being a commuter. Living in an area highly populated with students, there was always something going on and a lively area I could walk to. It’s more effort to put myself in those spaces now.

After weighing all the pros and cons, which is a better option? Ultimately, it comes down to what you value. I’m happy with my decision to move for my final year. I don’t necessarily regret not moving sooner, either. Being within walking distance of campus and all of my friends provided me with memories I’ll cherish for years to come.

Of course, there are countless other things to consider when choosing where to live, but I hope this list can give you somewhere to start!

