The Impacts of Architecture on Student Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you were to ask what most students think of FSU’s environment, it’s a rather safe bet that their answers would at least mention the architecture. Some individuals may say something along the lines of “it’s beautiful,” or “I personally find this spot to be my favorite.” You might also come across an outlier who doesn’t dedicate time to noticing their surroundings, though.

It may not seem to have a major impact on people’s perceptions, but the reality is that architecture plays an even greater role in one’s daily life than one would expect. Did you know your body is literally designed to have a reaction to architecture?

For instance, take the functioning of the eyes. We’re such detail-oriented creatures that, subconsciously, our blinking is timed in accordance with the moments of lower visual stimulus. As the body senses calmer fractions of time in which it considers having less visual importance, it blinks to reserve open and attentive looks for the remaining moments it perceives as essential.

This happens as we watch movies, the news, and as we walk past buildings (shocker). In fact, our brains have cells in their hippocampal region that work precisely to register and take in the shapes, organizations, and arrangements of our surroundings. It doesn’t stop there, as architecture and general environmental aesthetics have a direct influence on our levels of energy and moods.

As argued by Colin Ellard’s findings, people walking past an extensive, plain, and repetitive glass building often experience less excitement and speed up, most likely to leave the area faster. Distinctly, when observing interesting and visually rich places, people are suddenly alert and energized.

It’s no wonder businesses like Home Depot are successful; we find comfort in beauty, and that includes our homes, workspaces, and streets. This is also what makes you tend to prefer specific places around campus to study or another to grab a coffee with your friends.

Particular features, such as classrooms with windows that enable natural light into the room, can help reduce the incidence of poor vision in students, headaches, and even psychological distress. Similarly, including texture and natural elements in a design enhances the sense of welcome one feels from a school. Rooms with curvature produce higher rates of satisfaction in its inhabitants than those of linear or boxy natures, because sharpness resembles thorns and other elements that signal danger.

A university’s architecture and monuments are also meant to tell stories and embody educational values. It even goes as far as encouraging its students to build a sense of belonging and personal attachment to the college in question by exposing them to the history that lives in those artistic pieces we encounter in between classes. We can admit the sense of pride you feel passing by the Unconquered Statue (Go Noles)!

Last but not least, the designs of our environment in academic institutions can be connected to our collaborative behavior. Designs that enrich public experiences, such as open and inviting spaces, can stimulate social interaction, innovation, and the exchange of ideas, leading to a warmer and better interconnected campus culture. Having an enriched atmosphere can ensure positive effects on both the physical and mental health of the students.

Architecture is more than the background of your life; it quietly influences your mood, behavior, and happiness. Next time you stop by a beautiful place on campus, take an extra second to appreciate the color it adds to your days and notice things you haven’t seen before, as the buildings surely aren’t always highlighted, but are an active part of student life.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!