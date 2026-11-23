This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals season is rapidly approaching, and everything is getting a little bit harder. The weather is getting colder, your coursework is starting to eat you alive, and it’s getting more and more difficult to get out of bed in the morning. Everything is taking too much effort, and you’re starting to wonder how you’re supposed to survive the end of the semester being unmotivated.

Rest assured, though, that you’re absolutely not alone. We’re all in this together, and, as such, here are my tips for staying motivated and surviving through finals season.

Stay on Schedule

View this post on Instagram I know, I know. It’s the advice you keep on hearing in the Instagram reels your mom keeps sending to you, but it does have merit. It might feel easier to rot in bed through your entire weekend or curl up in a ball and try not to cry, but keeping to a schedule is going to do you a world of good. Staying on a schedule means you keep carving out time to do what you have to do. It’s easier to keep deadlines and assignments from slipping away when you actively make time for them. I know you want to nap on those cold and dreary days, but you can take that nap once you’re done. It’ll feel like a reward, and you won’t have the looming threat of unfinished work hanging over you as you try to get some much-needed sleep. Your classes are just as important as getting your work done, even if it doesn’t necessarily feel like it. If you make sure to keep going to your classes, you’re not going to miss material or valuable review time, which will both help you survive finals. You’ll have the information you need and will have less of an excuse to avoid taking notes than when your friend sends them to you, and you tell yourself that you’ll get to them later. Be honest with yourself: you probably won’t. Just do yourself a favor and take the notes when they’re given. You’ll thank yourself later.

Study Smart

View this post on Instagram Unless you’re a perfect angel and academic weapon of a student, I think we’ve all forgotten to study until the night before the test, which usually causes more stress than it relieves. It’s definitely not optimal, especially if you’re a person with approximately 6,000 stressful tests coming up, though I would hope that you wouldn’t have that many. It sounds nightmarish. In any case, part of the key to surviving finals is making sure you study smart. If you overwork yourself the night before your tests, you won’t make it through, at least not with your sanity intact. It’s going to stress you out, especially in an already stressful time, and we need to try to avoid that at all costs. I’m not saying that you need to start studying for finals a full two months in advance; I think it’s too late for that in any case. However, I do think that it can’t hurt to crack open your notes a week or two in advance, especially if your final is a cumulative one. Even if it isn’t cumulative, though, starting to study at an earlier time can still be beneficial. If you start early, you give yourself valuable time to study at your own pace, rather than trying to rush through and cram information in as fast as you can, which will be better for you in the long run.

Make Time For Yourself