The 7 Best Electives To Take in the IMS Program

Having recently changed my major to clinical professions, I wanted to share my experiences with a few electives I’ve taken in the Interdisciplinary Medical Sciences (IMS) program. If you’re thinking about enrolling or are already on this journey, I hope my insights help! Keep in mind that this is just my perspective! Everyone’s experience can and will vary!

Plus, a lot depends on the instructor, which can make a big difference in how we perceive the course. Most of these classes are online, and while that comes with its perks, it also has its challenges. So, without waiting around any longer, let’s get right into it!

What is IMS anyway?

Let me start by describing what IMS is. The IMS program is designed for students who wish to pursue careers in healthcare. It gives us a taste of several health professions by fusing practical experiences with a strong scientific base. One of the best things about the program is that you’ll obtain a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.

Additionally, we pursue our interests through a variety of majors, such as health management, community patient care, or clinical professions. The program’s main goal is to assist us in determining our professional pathways and provide us with the necessary skills for success.

BSC 2085: Anatomy and Physiology Level of difficulty: 7/10 @laeticiahh PHYSIOLOGY WOOP WOOPPP ♬ son original – Laeticia – Laeticia Let’s begin by discussing anatomy and physiology. This class is challenging! Learning about everything from cells to entire bodily systems can occasionally feel daunting. But here’s the thing: everyone hoping to work in the medical field must have some knowledge of human anatomy. Knowing how the body functions is the basis for all the other topics we will cover. Although the hands-on lab component is fantastic, prepare to dedicate significant time to studying! The only reason I’ve passed the class is by finding the right way to study for all the terms, which can really take a toll on my overall schedule. APK 2001: Medical Terminology Level of difficulty: 6.5/10 Next is Medical Terminology. The main focus of this course is learning the appropriate terminology for healthcare communication. It may seem easy, but remembering all those terms might be challenging! However, knowing the terms when working with medical records or speaking with patients is essential. It’s a lot to process, but it’s vital for our future careers as healthcare workers. I’d definitely recommend taking BSC 2085 before taking this course so you become familiar with the jargon! CHD 3243: Contexts of Adolescent Development Level of difficulty: 4/10 Let’s now talk about an enjoyable class I found: Contexts of Adolescent Development! I had a great time with this one! Considering teenagers’ surroundings, friends, and family, the class explores how they develop and evolve from pre-adolescence to adulthood. The online format makes it easy to follow along with this incredibly engaging material. This course is great if you want something interesting without being overly demanding! FAD 2230: Family Relationships: A Life Span Development Approach Level of Difficulty: 3/10 Another fun class was Family Relationships. The primary goal of this one was to comprehend family ties and how they change over time. It was simple, and I appreciated how it included topics from commonplace life, like diversity and public policy. FAD 4451: Human Sexuality Education Level of difficulty: 7/10 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smirk | UW News and Media (@smirk_uw) Human Sexuality Education, on the other hand, is presently somewhat of a challenge. This course explores all aspects of sexuality, including relationships, development, and health issues. Be ready to put in a lot of study time because there’s a lot of information and rigorous testing. I’m actually happy to have studied it! Despite its difficulties, understanding sexuality is crucial in the medical field and I love a good challenge! FAD 3220: Individual and Family Life Span Development Level of difficulty: 5/10 Another good course is Individual and Family Life Span Development. We discussed the fascinating topic of human behavior from birth to old age. It was manageable because the assessments were open-ended, and there were a few proctored exams. The lectures and discussions brought everything together, creating a wonderful mix of learning and difficulty. Unfortunately, most of the FAD classes I’ve taken are taught by graduate students, so it’s really a hit-or-miss situation. ANT 2410: Introduction to Cultural Anthropology Level of difficulty: 3/10 Lastly, I’ll touch on Intro to Cultural Anthropology. Honestly, this class hasn’t been my favorite, but it’s easy, so I’m taking it. The ethnography project (studying a specific group or culture) is a bit of a drag for me. However, I understand the importance of understanding different cultures and how they affect our interactions in the healthcare field. The material is relatively easy, but I wish it were more enjoyable.

Final Thoughts

That concludes my experiences taking various IMS classes thus far! Even though some of them were more difficult than others, I have learned something vital from them all. Although the online approach allows flexibility, it also requires discipline.

Ultimately, I’ve discovered that every student’s experience is unique. It all depends on the classes you select and, of course, your instructors. I can’t wait to discover more as I continue my adventure through the IMS program! If you want to see all the other electives the IMS program offers, ranging from science to non-science, make sure to check those out!

