The Best Christmas Gifts for Each FSU Major

Christmas time and the holidays are finally around the corner, something most college students at FSU are looking forward to! After a long semester, your friends or family could use some love. If you know someone at FSU who you want to shop for but aren’t sure what to get them, I’m here to help you. Here are some Christmas gift recommendations based on FSU majors. Use this as your shopping guide this holiday season!

STEM

Whether nursing, biology, engineering or another strenuous major, FSU’s STEM students are constantly putting in work and deserve a gift from you this holiday season. My recommendation for STEM students would be anything related to self-care.

A comfy set of pajamas (my favorites are from Target), plus a new candle and bath salts, could be put to excellent use by these students who need a relaxing winter break. If I were to receive a self-care set for Christmas, I would hope to see a pair of UGG slippers. Trust me, FSU girls love their UGG slippers.

Communications

FSU has a unique communications college in Doak Campbell Stadium. All communications majors I know love this location. For your communications friends, Nikki Ackerman on Instagram has a line of FSU postcards, stickers, paintings, and more that feature the college’s beautiful home. This would be a great keepsake for your communications friends to look back on for many years!

English

It would be impossible to write this article without including my major, English! As basic as this sounds, I love no gift more than a good book. Some recent reads that may make a good gift include A Court of Thorns and Roses, Fourth Wing, Lessons in Chemistry, and Beartown. If you’re still unsure what book to get your English major friend for Christmas, a Barnes & Noble gift card never fails, either!

Business

For all my business or finance-related majors, I know you’re always in need of a cute, clean outfit. If you know someone in one of these (or similar) majors, my recommendation would be professional yet stylish clothes, such as a cute new sweater. Some of my favorite places to shop for fashionable and professional sweaters are Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, and even Amazon! Every girl loves a good sweater, especially one that can be worn on several occasions!

Social Sciences

Last but certainly not least, we have our gifts for FSU social sciences majors: political science, history, international affairs, or anything similar! FSU is unique as it’s located next to the state capitol, where lots of these students tend to work. For your social science majors, I recommend any FSU merch as a memory of their college days! You can never go wrong with any college merch, especially from a city special to these students.

After reading these ideas, I hope you can pick out a nice gift for an FSU student you know. Trust me, this semester has been long, and we’re looking forward to a Christmas break shared with the people we love!

