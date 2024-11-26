FSU Merch to Gift Your Family Members This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the holiday season approaching, everyone scurries to find family gifts. Personally, I need to find gifts for my parents, siblings, grandparents, and cousins. Obviously, all of these family members will receive FSU merchandise, but deciding what to get each of them is difficult every year.

My family members all enjoy different things and have unique styles. My parents don’t want the same thing as my cousins and my grandparents don’t want the same thing as my brother. They’re all separate ages and have varying hobbies, spending time and money on different things.

Although it’s difficult to shop for everybody, I’ve included some ideas below based on my family’s likes and dislikes. Shopping around the holidays is always stressful, so hopefully, the ideas below will help your gift-getting go much smoother than usual.

mom

My mom loves repping FSU on game days. She always wears an FSU shirt, even though she lives three hours from Doak Campbell Stadium. If your mom is like mine, she’d love an FSU t-shirt she can wear on game days. My mom will wear any cute, light-colored shirt, especially during the football season.

If a t-shirt doesn’t sound like your mom’s vibe, there are many more options. Mine is also a fan of ornaments and buys a new one each time we travel. If your mom also has this habit, then getting your mom an FSU-themed ornament is a great option this holiday season.

Dad

Many fathers love to play golf and grill (mine included), and thankfully, the bookstore has lots of golf and grill FSU items. If your dad plays golf, getting him FSU golf balls, golf towels, or golf tees is a great option. These can also work as stocking stuffers if your family struggles to fill his stocking.

Additionally, my dad is a big fan of his grill, and he has three separate ones, so gifting him FSU-themed grill tools is also a great choice. If your dad also grills dinner every night, he may enjoy FSU merch that he can use while grilling, representing the university every day of the week.

Brother

Shopping for a brother (or sister) is very difficult. Their hobbies seem to always change, and trying to align their gifts with their current tastes is very challenging. My brother plays golf and lacrosse, so I try to buy him FSU-themed golf and lacrosse items.

If your brother plays sports, you can always buy them an FSU-themed ball for their sport. Garnet & Gold sells FSU volleyballs, footballs, soccer balls, and basketballs. If they don’t play sports, you could get them an FSU jersey or t-shirt to represent the team on game days.

Sister

Sisters are easier to shop for than brothers, especially if you go to Trending Now. You can get them a cute game-day outfit or some stylish pins.

If your sister is not the game-day type, you can always get her some FSU jewelry to wear every day. Kendra Scott has the perfect colors for Seminole jewelry, which you could purchase for your sister if you’re feeling generous. Not only could you get your sister jewelry, but you could also get her bows or posters, allowing her to represent FSU even in her room.

Grandparents

Shopping for grandparents is always the easiest task; they tend to enjoy anything that represents their grandkids’ schools. I try to get my grandparents sweaters and polos so they can wear them in the colder months. If your grandparents don’t live in the colder states, you could get them FSU t-shirts or small FSU items they can display in their houses.

There are endless options for gifts for your family members. The holiday season can be overwhelming, but the bookstore and Garnet & Gold have hundreds of things you can buy your family members.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!



