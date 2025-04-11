The 5 Best Spots for a Personal Picnic on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One of my favorite parts about FSU is all the beautiful hidden gem locations. Since I toured, I knew I would love discovering spots to chill and enjoy a packed picnic lunch or some takeout, so a portable picnic blanket was at the top of my must-have list of college supplies.

I’ve compiled my absolute favorite spots to have a personal picnic on campus, whether you have a picnic blanket or not. From quiet, shaded nooks to bustling, sunny corners, there’s something for everyone at FSU. I hope you all get out and explore a new place on campus and discover your own favorite spots!

Mina Jo Powell Green View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU’s Visitor Center (@fsuambassadors) A great quiet place to relax and lay out your picnic supplies is Mina Jo Powell Green. There’s plenty of grassy space to relax, and it’s also so scenic! I love that it’s situated right by the amphitheater, and if you’re lucky, you can hear different ensembles rehearsing music. As a cellist, this spot will always have a special place in my heart. Between the Sandels and Jennie Murphree Buildings This is my favorite spot if I need some peace and quiet. Nestled in between the Jennie Murphree residence hall and the Sandels building, this unnamed green space is amazing. On my way to the Housewright Music Building, I always pass through, and you’ll always see just a few people lying out, reading books, or chatting. It’s heavily shaded, so you can escape the sweltering heat. Also, if you forgot a picnic blanket, there’s a cement picnic table that you can set up at. This is my absolute favorite place to go when the hustle and bustle of Landis is too much, but I still want to spend some time outside. Landis green On the other hand, I love to go to Landis for a picnic if I’m in the mood to people-watch. One main reason I chose to go to FSU was the upbeat energy; when I went on my tour, I saw so many people excitedly greeting each other and so many activities happening! Landis reminds me of my first day on campus. There’s always something happening on Landis, and even if you’re having a picnic off to the side, it’s nice to see the campus culture. It’s a perfectly flat space to lay out a blanket, and you can pick from a shaded spot under a tree, a sunny spot by Legacy Fountain, or anything in between. There are always lots of people passing by, and I almost always spot one of my friends while I’m out. The Seminole Organic Garden View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) I passed the Seminole Organic Garden on my walk back from the Registrar’s office and on my way to the Leach. It’s a really cool spot that I don’t think enough people know about! There are garden plots that different people or organizations can use to grow plants. There is also a lovely green space past the plots that I’ve tanned at before. I have yet to pack a picnic lunch and go over here, but I’ve been planning to. There are a few tables, just in case you forgot to pack a blanket. The greenery and plants that students here have cultivated are the perfect backdrop for a picnic. wellness garden View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Sustainable Campus (@fsusustainable) Right off Legacy Walk and in front of the Wellness Center, there’s a quiet nook called the Wellness Garden. You won’t have to bring a blanket here, as there are two tables. Even better, they’re solar tables that you can plug your devices into! I love this spot; it’s the perfect amount off-the-beaten-path but centrally located if you need to pack up and leave for another class. They have a small garden patch and a water feature that are a calming combination when picnicking.

Every one of these places has a special place in my heart. As a first-year student at FSU, I’ll always cherish the first times I visited each one. I hope this article is a good starting place for any prospective or current student to get to know campus a little better and enjoy a picnic lunch while you do!

