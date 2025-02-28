Taylor Swift Game Day Looks Based on Your Favorite Study Spot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This season and last, Taylor Swift turned going to a Kansas City Chiefs game into a high-fashion, red-carpet event. Most fans can agree that her looks are something to be remembered.

She rocked every single outfit, from custom outfits to a more casual style. But have you ever wondered which look resonates with you best based on your style?

Your favorite study spots you walk past every day or go to might be holding your answer. Whether you prefer the chill energy of libraries or interactive cafes, a Swift game-day outfit matches your vibe. Here’s yours based on your favorite campus study spot!

Landis Green: Denim Set

If your go-to study spot is Landis Green, this set is perfect! The matching denim exudes effortless cool while keeping you comfortable for outdoor study sessions.

Whether sprawled out on a picnic blanket with your laptop or flipping through flashcards leaning against a tree, this look blends practicality with style. It’s the ideal balance of laid-back and put-together, like your favorite study spot, where productivity meets relaxation in the fresh air.

Strozier Library: Quarter-Zip

I chose Swift’s red quarter-zip look for Strozier Library-goers, as it’s equally casual, comfortable, and chic like the library itself. Whether you’re powering through a late-night study session, settling in for a quiet afternoon of reading, or stopping by to get some work done after class, this cozy yet put-together outfit mirrors Strozier’s focused yet relaxed atmosphere.

Dirac Science Library: 2024 AFC Champion Sweater

There’s something about this outfit that screams women in STEM to me. The red sweater, the pleated mini skirt, and the natural wavy hair perfectly complement the hard work and dedication that STEM majors put into their majors.

It’s a look that blends confidence with practicality, much like the environment at Dirac, where intense problem-solving and innovation thrive. This outfit reflects both the sharp intellect and the effortless style of students who spend hours tackling equations, coding projects, and scientific research.

1851: Black and White

1851 is on the ground level of Azalea Hall, and it’s the home of many food options and study spaces. This look embodies this area: fun and fresh but sticks to tradition.

The bold yet classic elements of the outfit reflect the dynamic energy of 1851, where students can grab a quick bite, meet up with friends, or settle in for a productive study session. Similarly, this space blends modern convenience with timeless campus culture, and this outfit strikes the perfect balance between trendy and familiar.

Sweet Shop: Glitter Freckles

I’ll never forget the day Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium wearing glitter freckles. With the combination of an adorable plaid dress, these are the perfect look for frequent Sweet Shop studiers. Sweet Shop is the perfect place to study, grab a coffee, or grab a bite to eat with friends. This fun, flirty look perfectly encapsulates that!

At Home: T-Shirt Dress

For the ones who like to do their homework in the comfort of their own home, this outfit is for you. I can’t think of anything more comfortable than a large T-shirt, making it the ultimate go-to for cozy study sessions.

Whether you’re curled up on the couch with your laptop, sprawled out on your bed with notes scattered around you, or sipping coffee at your desk, this relaxed fit allows you to focus without sacrificing comfort. It’s effortless and practical for those who do their best work in a familiar, stress-free environment.

Now it’s your turn to take a quick shopping trip and recreate these iconic outfits with your friends!

