3 Romantic Date Night Tallahassee Restaurants From Classy To Cozy

Tallahassee can be a romantic place if you choose to ignore most aspects of it. Finding cute restaurants to make a memorable date night can be a bit tricky. Known for its party scene and college-town energy, there are still some gems that can provide the perfect atmosphere for special sentimental occasions with your loved one.

Tally has many interesting and delightful dining options, but here’s a compiled list of intimate or casual choices for two, from more upscale places to cozier and more intimate ones. These restaurants combine a warm ambiance, irresistible bites, and the rustic charm of Tallahassee.

The Monroe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Monroe (@themonroe_tlh) One of the nicest restaurants I’ve been to in Tally, The Monroe has a special place in my heart. The interior is stylish and modern with warm lighting, similar to some restaurants I’ve been to in Miami. It even has live music on some nights, and there are indoor and outdoor seating options perfect for any weather. It definitely feels very upscale compared to most other dining spots around the FSU area. The atmosphere of this restaurant is unmatched, making you feel like a cutesy cosmopolitan couple in a major city. The food and drink options at The Monroe are also delicious and offer a variety of choices for every pallet. Many food items are twists on classic dishes, which will make your mouth water. There are also numerous options if you’re vegetarian or gluten-free. If you’re over 21, you can enjoy their specialty and classic cocktails that blend unique flavors. An appetizer I’d recommend would be the Gambas al Ajillo, which is a flavorful garlic shrimp dish. For a main, I’d recommend any of their pasta choices. They also have delicious dessert options, like a scrumptious lemon mouse cake and an ice cream trio.

IL lusso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by il Lusso (@illussotlh) Another fancier option near the Capitol, il Lusso is a modern and brightly lit fine dining restaurant with contemporary-inspired Italian cuisine. It dawns an elegant and sleek look with its decor and lighting. Its location in one of the nicer areas of Tallahassee also makes it a cute date night spot with a charming view outside, perfect for a post-date stroll. This restaurant is a lovely option for couples who love to dress up to match the ambiance, yet it’s not as intimidating as other fine dining locations and maintains a somewhat laid-back energy as well. The restaurant is known for its delicious and authentic pasta plates, savory seafood dishes, and gourmet specialty pizzas. The charred octopus appetizer is delicious, and the lobster mezzaluna is one of the best meals I’ve had at a restaurant in Tally. It’s perfect if you love seafood. Their desserts are also incredible, featuring things such as a Ricotta Cheesecake, Classic Tiramisu, and an Italian Cream Cake Baked Alaska, and each will be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. The menu also has delicious specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list with international and local offerings. Seasonal menu options are also available and are crafted to blend local tastes with traditional Italian dishes.

Bella Bella