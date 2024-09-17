5 Tallahassee Grub Spots That Hate to See Me Coming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a super picky eater, I have stepped out of my comfort zone since moving to Tallahassee for college. It can be hard to find something cheap and yummy at the same time! But have no fear because here are my favorite spots to grub any time of day:

The Good Berry Just 10 minutes from campus, The Good Berry is my go-to for a refreshing açaí bowl. They offer five different flavors and countless toppings, so there’s something for everyone! My favorite order is a regular açaí bowl without granola (since I’m allergic to nuts), topped with double strawberries, double chocolate chips, and a drizzle of honey. I usually get one of these bowls after a long day of tanning or when I’m feeling under the weather. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and satisfying! Wingstop Where do I even start with Wingstop? Located just five minutes away from campus, they have some of the best fries and wings around. Now, a quick disclaimer: their fries can be a hit or miss. It all depends on whether or not you like them a little soggy, but they come with the most amazing seasoning I’ve ever had! And don’t get me started on their ranch — it’s all over TikTok for a reason. One underrated menu item I highly recommend is their Cajun-style corn. I usually get takeout from Wingstop with friends. We always go for the party packs that are perfect for sharing! Cava View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAVA (@cava) I am so grateful that a new Cava location opened just five minutes from campus, alongside their other spot about 10 minutes away. I can’t believe I nearly went through my entire freshman year without knowing about this place. Sometimes I wish I hadn’t discovered it because now I want to go there all the time! I love ordering from Cava because the food is consistently delicious. My go-to is a bowl with grains and greens, grilled chicken, and almost all the toppings with extra feta cheese, of course. I’m a huge cheese lover! Crafty Crab View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crafty Crab Of Tally (@craftycrabtally) Less than 15 minutes away, Crafty Crab offers a fun and delicious seafood boil experience. You get to customize your boil with three different flavors, spice options, and a variety of seafood choices. There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of waiting for that plastic bag of seasoned seafood to arrive while you’re suiting up in a bib and gloves! Pro tip: If you have long hair, don’t forget a hair tie! I’ve made that mistake a few too many times, and while it never ruins the meal (because it’s just that good), it’s always a bit frustrating. My order usually consists of shrimp and crab, alternating with sides like corn, potatoes, or rice. Nuberri About 15 minutes away from campus, Nuberri is my happy place for a delicious treat. It’s a self-serve frozen yogurt spot where you can mix and match as many flavors as you want. The toppings bar is my favorite part! I love loading up my froyo with plenty of crunch and fruit. My usual combo is vanilla, strawberry, and cheesecake flavors topped with chocolate chips, M&Ms, and cookie bites. They even have a punch card, so after a certain number of visits, you get a free froyo!

These grub spots have taken hold of my time at FSU. I know I couldn’t survive without them, so hopefully you will fall in love with them too!

