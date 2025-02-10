Suwannee Dining Hall vs. Seminole Café: Who Takes the Cake?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When it comes to campus dining, the debate between Seminole Café and Suwannee Dining Hall can be a hot topic among students. Both offer their unique perks, but which one truly outshines the other? Let’s break down some pros and cons of both buffets, and I’ll give my personal opinion on each factor.

LOCATION

Suwannee roOM

As someone who’s lived in Magnolia and Dorman Hall, Suwannee has typically been my go-to for convenience alone. Located right on the outskirts of Landis Green, its central location makes it perfect to stop by for most on-campus diners or students in general.

Did you just get out of English in the Williams building? Music in Longmire? In less than four minutes, you could easily trek over to Suwannee, not to mention Broward and Gilchrist dorms neighboring right across.

Seminole cAFÉ

Seminole Café, on the other hand, is located right next to Salley Hall, infamously known for being on the farther side of campus. Although it’s a less convenient location for many students, it’s a brief walk from the Psychology Department and College of Medicine. Regarding dorms, McCollum and Rogers Hall are also closely situated.

Depending on where you spend most of your time, this helps dictate which dining option seamlessly fits into your day. However, because Suwannee is closer to the heart of campus, I think it’s safe to say this point goes to Suwannee.

ATMOSPHERE

Suwannee Room

As a frequent Suwannee diner, one of the things I personally don’t like is how compact it feels. With almost all the seating being back-to-back and side-to-side, it can feel overcrowded. Especially during rush hour, navigating the maze of tables can sometimes be difficult, given the narrow walkways.

Another notable element of Suwannee’s environment is that it’s not always easy to find seating when busy. That said, it’s advisable to arrive earlier to secure a clean, open spot. This way, you won’t have to worry about looping around the dining hall back and forth. Usually, you’ll find there are significantly fewer people (and shorter lines) between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

SEMINOLE CAFÉ

Seminole has a much broader and circular layout that spaces the seating significantly compared to Suwannee. In my opinion, this is better because it’s easier to walk around, scope out the food, and find a table regardless of time. Especially if you prefer to eat alone, Seminole tends to be quieter than Suwannee. This is perfect if you want to catch up on homework, watch your favorite show while you eat, or simply enjoy a more peaceful meal.

If you are the type of person who is looking for a more calm and relaxed experience, Seminole might be your best choice. However, Suwannee could be better for you if you enjoy the lively atmosphere and social dynamic. Nonetheless, I’m giving this point to Seminole.

AVAILABILITY

SUWANNEE ROOM

Suwannee is available to students every day of the week. From Sunday to Thursday, breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and dinner until 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and dinner lasts from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. These extended hours are great for students with busier schedules!

Seminole Café

Seminole Café’s hours are notably different. On Monday through Friday, breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and then dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Seminole is only open on Saturday and Sunday to serve brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It’s not ideal for diners relying on Seminole, especially if you’re seeking a later meal.

Another point for Suwannee!

FOOD

Now for the grand selling point: food.

Suwannee Room

At Suwannee, the True Balance station is designed to accommodate students with food allergies, serving meals without gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, or shellfish. The salad bar is similarly a standout, offering a fresh selection of greens, toppings, and dressings, along with various vegetables and proteins like grilled chicken and tofu.

Suwannee also offers vegan options, homestyle meals, and desserts. While their chocolate chip cookies are typically a classic go-to, the best dessert is easily the soft-serve ice cream (if the machine is working). But never fear: the Dole Whip is usually more reliable. While it doesn’t surpass the chocolate-vanilla swirl, its fruit-flavored options taste just like a creamsicle and make up for the days without ice cream.

Other popular and everyday finger foods you can always expect on the menu include pizza, cheeseburgers, and fries. Then, of course, my personal favorite — the panini station. This station has a selection of different breads, deli meats, cheese, veggies and dressings, and everything else you need to make the perfect panini. When in doubt, I usually find myself there.

Seminole Café

Seminole Café similarly provides students with the classic pizza, cheeseburger, salad, homestyle, and dessert stations, but, unfortunately, you won’t find any soft serve or Dole Whip. However, one element about Seminole that I appreciate compared to Suwannee is that they are much more consistent with grab-and-go options.

Pre-made sandwiches and wraps are commonly displayed, an excellent choice for students who don’t have time to customize their own. On the other hand, Seminole does have a less diverse palette. While they have vegan options, True Balance doesn’t exist, and their homestyle meals seem slightly more repetitive.

While both dining halls have strengths and weaknesses, I believe Suwannee takes the cake. Suwannee’s consistent availability and central location make it a reliable choice for students with packed schedules, while Seminole Café offers a structured calendar and a more relaxed, laid-back atmosphere. In the end, the real winner depends on your own dining values!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!