Which FSU Library Is the Better Study Spot?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we near the end of the Spring semester, I’ve been studying for upcoming exams and homework assignments, and the two most popular places for this are the FSU Robert Manning Strozier Library and the Dirac Science Library. Both libraries have a lot in common, including study rooms, academic support staff, and even a nearby Starbucks for students to get a pick-me-up.

However, there’s often debate amongst the students about which library is the better study space. I decided to answer this question by going to both libraries to study and draw my own conclusion.

Strozier Library

Studying in Strozier wasn’t new to me. Of the two libraries, I often study there because of its close location. One of the advantages of studying at Strozier is that it’s in the heart of campus, at the edge of Landis Green, and within walking distance of where I live.

Walking into Strozier, I love that there are so many technological resources on its ground floor. I can see plenty of tables with students and empty computers, so if you don’t have your own laptop, the library provides one.

The downside of Strozier Library is that due to its popularity and convenient location, it’s usually very crowded. It was hard for me to find a seat organically without a reservation, especially in the afternoon and at night. I also noticed that these hours had the most rambunctious students, and although I love how close Strozier is, it did make it harder to focus on work.

My recommendation is that Strozier is a great place to study and do homework, but choose your times wisely. Rush hours at this library are real, and if you go during them, you’ll have a hard time getting work done.

Dirac Science Library

In contrast, the Dirac Library was much further. I live in the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house, and to get to Dirac, I would either have to walk for 20-25 minutes or drive. I don’t drive, so walking it was.

The atmosphere at Dirac was very different from that at Strozier. I often went to Strozier because it was so close, but in Dirac, it was very calm and quiet. Strozier has designated quiet levels in its library, but even on the ground level, Dirac’s environment was usually very quiet because there were fewer students.

One of the things I loved about Dirac, compared to Strozier, was that Strozier felt more like a social gathering space when I went in. People were socializing to the point where it almost felt like there was more talking than working. That kind of atmosphere didn’t bother me, but it was a stark difference from Dirac, which felt more like a dedicated study space. The quiet atmosphere added to this, especially since I went in the late hours of the night.

Final Thoughts

So, what’s my overall consensus on which library is the better study space? I personally prefer the Strozier Library, but regarding which is better, I have to say it’s the Dirac Science Library.

Although both libraries offer incredible resources to the student body, if you’re looking for a quiet place to study and be productive, Dirac is your location.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!