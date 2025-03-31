Spring Songs To Add to Your Walking-To-Class Playlist at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Picture this: the Florida sun is shining, and the weather can’t decide if it wants to be 65 degrees or 80, but the breeze is just right. Azaleas are blooming all over campus, and spring has finally sprung! The only thing missing from your walks — or your I-woke-up-way-too-late runs — to class? The perfect soundtrack to match the new season’s vibes.

It’s time for a refresh. Now’s a great time to swap out your winter playlist for something lighter and brighter to keep you going between classes and carry you through this change in seasons. I know your headphones are tired of playing the same five songs you’ve had on a loop since January.

I want to share some indie gems that I’ve been loving recently, mostly from smaller, underrated artists who deserve more love. Think dreamy instrumentals, airy vocals, and warm melodies that will stick with you long after you reach your 8 a.m.

“Bird Song Intro” by Florence & The Machine

Remember when I said that most of the songs on this list would be from small, up-and-coming artists? This is my one exception. I don’t listen to many instrumental songs, but I love adding this one to my playlists as an intro, as its title suggests. This is precisely how I think the beginning of spring would sound — like the breaking of sun through clouds, played in by Florence & The Machine’s distinct sound: whimsical harps and mandolins.

“Get Low” by Reggie Pearl

Reggie Pearl is an indie rock singer-songwriter. Their orchestral interludes, like the lilting violin at the end of this song, remind me of Faye Webster’s production style on Underdressed at the Symphony. There’s something about how this song blooms as it progresses that feels like springtime. Pearl’s voice might be playful, but the lyricism in this song is the perfect balance of musically pleasant yet poetically witty.

“Timelapse” by Dora Jar

After noticing Dora Jar in 2021 on my Spotify’s Discover Weekly, I have been listening to her ever since. This song is from her debut studio album, No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire. It was co-produced by Ralph Castelli, who you may know by his popular song “Morning Sex.” True to the spring theme of this list, “Timelapse” is a song about experiencing life as it constantly changes around you, reminding listeners to take time to stop and smell the roses.

“Cross The Street” by Junior Varsity

The title of this song really captures the walking-to-class theme of this list! I promise it’s coincidental because this song would’ve been added regardless of its name. I was obsessed when I first heard it because it’s such a feel-good song. It’s so wholesome and upbeat that it makes me happy each time I listen. Especially that “we stay together, it lasts forever” lyric. So cute! If you like artists like The Greeting Committee, you’ll love Junior Varsity.

“whenever you want” by lighthearted & Truett Heintzelman

I adore lighthearted. They’re an indie-folk band led by two twin sisters whose lyrics explore themes of love and the beauty of nature. The best word I can use to describe their music, as someone who isn’t a musician, is kaleidoscopic. The harmonies in this song are so effortlessly pretty, and combined with the natural symbolism in the lyrics, everything about it screams spring. Even the cover art! This song makes me feel like I’m 10 again, rolling down a grassy hill. It’s that good.

“Heart Shaped Locket” by Shallow Alcove

This is one of those songs that, despite being relatively new, feels extremely nostalgic. Spring is a season of change, and this song is all about wanting to keep every moment and loved one from your past close to your heart, regardless of how much time has passed. The song’s message is bittersweet: It’s just as okay to keep old memories as to let them go.

“Earthstar” by Hannah Cohen

You will never guess what inspired this song’s title. Singer-songwriter Hannah Cohen grew up mushroom foraging and was inspired to name the song after a weird species of mushroom she saw once: the earthstar. This song is one of many from her album, Earthstar Mountain, which features artists Clairo and Sufjan Stevens. To me, Cohen’s voice on this song sounds like Lomelda meets Kate Bollinger.

“Wiggle Room” by Drug Cabin

Drug Cabin has a very 1960s and 1970s psychedelic rock-inspired sound, with more of an early 2000s indie production style — very Steely Dan-esque. The bassline in this song makes it feel fitting for a spring walking playlist. Unfortunately, unlike the other artists on this list, this band broke up and hasn’t made any new music since 2015. But when I first heard this song, it reminded me of the Oracle Sisters, so you could check them out, too, if you enjoy Drug Cabin’s vibe.

“Teenage Girl” by Cherry Glazerr

If it hasn’t been already, this song should be used in an independent coming-of-age film. There’s no shame in wanting to feel like the main character of an artsy indie movie; you only have to listen to this song on your walk to class. I like that this song seems simple when really, it’s a criticism of the treatment of women in the music industry. If only it were longer!

“Cherry Pie” by Fazerdaze

Previously an unreleased gem from Fazerdaze, this song was finally released with their latest album, Soft Power. In the band’s own words, this song is about a character finally “letting go of what no longer serves her to take the wheel and steer into her next era.” I thought it was a great song to close this list with because it keeps with this list’s spring themes of change and growth. This song is the perfect goodbye to winter.

Well, that’s a wrap on this spring playlist! This season is all about fresh starts, so I hope this list helps give your music rotation the refresh it deserves. Hopefully, you’ve found a new song to keep you company on your way to class or even a new indie artist to fall in love with. Happy listening!

