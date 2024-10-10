Networking Dos and Don’ts for Career Fairs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Whether you’re a freshman just starting out or a senior ready to take on the job market, anyone can benefit from brushing up on their networking skills! With the College of Communication and Information (CCI) Career Fair this past Tuesday, Oct. 8, and the Seminole Futures Career Fair rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 7, I know we can all use a refresher on good networking strategies and what you want to avoid.

DO’s

research

Always do your research! Before attending all of the career fairs on campus, you can find a list of the companies attending on the Career Center’s website. Make a note of companies that interest you, especially those in industries or sectors that align with your major and career goals.

Once you’ve identified potential companies, visit their websites to learn more about their mission, values, and overall company culture. Look into what the company stands for and how they position themselves in the market. This will help you tailor your questions and comments to align with what matters to them.

Go beyond just knowing the company by reviewing the job listings or internship opportunities they currently have available. If possible, look at the qualifications and skills they seek in candidates. Having this knowledge allows you to directly connect your own experiences and skills to the roles they are trying to fill when speaking to the recruiter.

Follow-up emails

After the event, send personalized thank-you emails to the recruiters you spoke with. Mention something specific from your conversation to help them remember you. Try not to wait around to send the email! The 24 to 48 hours after the event is prime time.

Following up is one of the most important yet overlooked steps of networking. It helps solidify your connection with the recruiters, reinforces your interest in the company, and ensures that you remain on their radar.

It’s possible that recruiters will meet with hundreds of students at career fairs. Sending a follow-up email distinguishes you from other candidates and reminds the recruiter of who you are. This small action can significantly increase your chances of being remembered.

Networking is all about building relationships over time. A well-crafted follow-up email shows that you value the connection and are serious about cultivating a professional relationship with the recruiter or company.

DON’tS

USE AN OUTDATED RESUME

When attending a career fair, your resume is often the first representation of you that recruiters see, so it’s critical to ensure it’s polished and professional. Before going to a career fair, I always stop by the FSU Career Center to quickly revise my resume.

First impressions matter. Your resume is a direct reflection of your professionalism and attention to detail. A cluttered, unorganized, or typo-filled resume can leave a negative first impression. It can make it seem like you didn’t put enough effort into preparing for the fair.

Career fairs are fast-paced, and recruiters may review dozens or even hundreds of resumes in a short time. If your resume is difficult to read or poorly formatted, it can make it harder for them to quickly scan for key information.

Be overly casual

Treat the fair like a professional event. This means breaking out a suit and heels for the occasion. At FSU, we’re lucky to have our very own professional clothing closet at the Career Center. You’re allowed two outfits per semester that are totally free and yours to keep.

Avoid slang, informal language, or overly casual expressions when talking to recruiters. While you don’t have to be robotic, it’s important to maintain a level of formality in your tone and word choice.

Your body language communicates just as much as your words. Avoid overly relaxed or bad postures, like leaning on tables, crossing your arms, or putting your hands in your pockets. Stand tall, make eye contact, and give a firm handshake. These subtle actions show that you’re engaged and taking the event seriously.

I was very unprepared at my first career fair. All I had was my resume, hopes, and dreams! I wish someone would’ve advised me on how to prepare, so I hope you’ll take at least one of these tips and try it out at your next fair!

