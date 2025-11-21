Serve or Swerve: 7 Brew Coffee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the coziest cafés to the prettiest parks, this column is all about exploring Tallahassee one adventure at a time. Each time, I’ll dive into a new spot; whether it’s sipping a latte at a tucked-away coffee shop, hiking a hidden trail, or finding the best place for a weekend hangout. Think of it as your guide to romanticizing everyday life in Tally, with honest recs, must-try orders, and a little dose of adventure to keep things fresh.

If you love caffeine, kindness, and a bit of chaotic drive-thru magic, then 7 Brew Coffee might become your new favorite. This rapidly expanding chain has finally arrived in Tallahassee, and it’s already winning students over with friendly baristas, custom drink creations, and a vibe that feels more like a celebration than a quick stop. Whether you’re rushing to an early lecture or hanging out with friends, 7 Brew offers an energy that makes every visit enjoyable.

First Impressions: Full of Energy

Unlike most cafés, 7 Brew, located off North Monroe Street, is entirely drive-thru only. Honestly, that adds to its charm. You pull up expecting the usual coffee window exchange, but instead, you’re greeted by a staff member who actually steps outside to take your order face-to-face. It feels surprisingly personal for a drive-thru, setting the tone for the entire experience.

Their mission focuses on connection and kindness, and this is evident in how the baristas interact with you, ask about your day, and offer sincere recommendations. It’s quick, but not rushed. Efficient, but still warm. It’s the kind of place where even a quick coffee run feels like a slight boost to your mood.

the Drinks: Endless Customization

If there’s one thing 7 Brew is known for, it’s customization. Their menu is built around base drinks that you can modify with various flavor options. Whether you prefer fruity energy drinks, creamy lattes, or sugar-free choices, there’s truly something for every taste. You can look up drink ideas on any social platform, and many options you probably never considered will appear.

Some crowd favorites include the 7 Energy drinks, which come in wild flavors like Ocean Breeze or the famously sweet Birthday Cake Blend. Their coffee offerings are just as impressive, from classic iced lattes to richer breves that feel like dessert in a cup. They even have chai, shakes, teas, and kid-friendly options. One of my favorite orders is a 7 Energy with blue raspberry, coconut, and lime syrup with cream.

The fun part is experimenting. Every visit feels like a chance to try something new, and the baristas are quick to suggest creative combinations if you’re unsure, so don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and try a new flavor.

Community Connection

Even though 7 Brew is a drive-thru, it still fosters a sense of community. The brand is known for its upbeat, energetic staff and for promoting positivity, compliments, and conversation. When locations open, they often hold soft openings, training sessions, and giveaways that bring people together and generate excitement before the official opening day.

This positive energy extends into everyday service. Expect friendly greetings, lively music from the walk-up speakers, and baristas who genuinely seem happy to brighten your morning. It’s refreshing to see a chain that values customer connection just as much as speed.

Study Spot Potential

Let’s be honest: 7 Brew isn’t your typical sit-down study café. There’s no seating area, no quiet corner for laptop use, and no table to spread out your papers. However, that doesn’t mean students don’t rely on it. In fact, 7 Brew is becoming a popular stop for college students who need a caffeine boost before heading to class or settling into a library session.

With fast service, long hours, and drinks crafted to keep you energized, it’s the perfect pre-study spot. Plus, the menu variety makes it easy to switch things up based on your mood or workload. Whether it’s early mornings, post-lecture boosts, or late-night runs, 7 Brew is there for all your academic highs and lows.

Final Thoughts

At its core, 7 Brew Coffee is about more than just drive-thru service. It’s about creating an upbeat, people-focused experience that leaves you feeling a little happier than when you arrived. The drinks are fun, the customization is unmatched, and the staff makes every visit feel personal.

For students, it’s the ideal spot for a quick caffeine boost before class. For locals, it offers a refreshing burst of positivity to the Tallahassee coffee scene. For anyone who loves a drink that can be customized precisely to their taste, 7 Brew is a must-try.

Rating: Serve

With quick service, endlessly customizable drinks, and some of the friendliest baristas around, 7 Brew Coffee is definitely a serve and worth the hype. I highly recommend stopping by, and in my opinion, it’s a complete experience.

