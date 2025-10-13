Rooted in Culture: An Inside Look at MASA Through Secretary Isabella Servin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Culture plays a powerful role in shaping identity, both influencing how we interact with and perceive the world. The Mexican American Student Association (MASA) at FSU embodies a community that strives to create connections amongst the Mexican American student body based on Hispanic culture. Read along as MASA’s Secretary, Isabella Servin, does a deep dive into her experience in MASA and how it’s affected her time at FSU.

Servin first got involved in MASA after joining the Benito Juárez Mentoring Program, where she built strong bonds with her mentors and coordinators. Here, she got a first look at how MASA builds a collective. In her current position as Secretary, Servin creates event proposals, develops newsletters, and prepares agendas for executive board meetings. Through this role, she hopes to push for the normalization of Hispanic women in higher education as she advocates for female leaders in the FSU community.

“I hope to help normalize seeing Latinas — especially Mexican women — thriving in higher education,” Servin said, “Coming from a largely Mexican community and a Title I high school, it was uncommon to see students attend college, much less a four-year university.”

Coming to FSU serves as a major milestone for Servin, as she didn’t have these figures in higher education to look up to. Being a part of MASA has given Servin the opportunity to expand on her community and form bonds with individuals with similar backgrounds to hers.

Through these connections, Servin found inspiration in those surrounding her as MASA members make it a point to help each other. Individuals in this community have an underlying bond and sense of belonging where they feel seen based on their shared heritage. At MASA, Servin has found genuine friendships in the organization, ones that she felt she wouldn’t have found otherwise.

“Before joining, I had casual acquaintances but never truly felt like I connected with anyone or belonged. MASA changed that. Meeting people who share similar upbringings, values, and career interests gave me a strong sense of community,” Servin said.

Not only has MASA aided Servin in finding her own personal connections, but the organization has also developed her leadership skills. Servin found her confidence in an initially uncomfortable environment. Coming from a primarily Hispanic high school and making the transition to FSU, which is a Predominately White Institution (PWI), there was some initial friction.

“At first, I struggled to find where I fit in and how to express myself. Joining MASA changed that; I immediately felt welcomed and understood. From there, I formed strong friendships, many of which led me to join my Latina-founded, but not exclusive, sorority, Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc.,” Servin said.

To Servin, MASA has served as a connection to home with a focus on Mexican dishes and celebrating Mexican traditions. This sense of belonging was something that she was searching for and finally found.

Servin reflected on a specific memory that served as a personal nostalgic moment. She said, “During our fundraiser and cultural event at the Globe Dining Room, we prepared and served traditional Mexican dishes and desserts, which required prepping sauces, vegetables, and sweets the night before. It was hectic and a bit stressful at times, but it turned into a really special experience.”

Throughout Servin’s time at FSU, MASA became more than just an organization; it became a distinct part of her college experience. Servin found friendships and developed her confidence, not only giving her a voice but a position to lead in the community as a Hispanic woman. MASA continues to give students like Servin a place for connection and comfort, bringing a sense of home.

