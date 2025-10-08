FSU Dining Options Ranked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re ever craving a light snack during your walk to class or a good meal after a long day, FSU has a wide range of food options available to students. I’ve thankfully been able to visit every single one of FSU’s food establishments and have also gathered the opinions of friends to curate a ranking of the best food spots on campus.

The student union

FSU's Student Union is well known for its variety of food options, including Brooklyn Pizza, Panda Express, Panera Bread, Pollo Tropical, Proof at FSU, and Starbucks. All of these establishments provide students with several choices. You can stop by the Union for a coffee, mac and cheese, soup, or a slice of pizza, all depending on what you're in the mood for. The Union also has the Trading Post convenience store, which consists of many snack and drink items. The only downside to eating at the Union is that it's always packed, especially during peak hours like 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. However, if you're able to squeeze in between those times, it's definitely a worthwhile experience!

1851

The second place on my list is 1851, located near Azalea and Magnolia Halls. 1851 also has many options to choose from, including Bento Sushi, Tally Mac Shack, Joe Mama's Pizza Kitchen, Vato Tacos, and Starbucks. From Japanese to Latin, 1851 provides students with diverse cuisines. It's also a great environment to simply study in, consisting of two floors. The first floor contains all the food, while the second floor has additional tables and chairs for studying.

Chick-fil-a

The campus Chick-fil-A is another popular spot. This establishment is near the Honors, Scholars, and Fellows House, located between Jennie Murphree Hall and the William Johnston Building. Popular items include classic chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, waffle fries, lemonades, and milkshakes that students love. Like the Union, it's also pretty busy during peak hours, but definitely worth the wait!

the halal shack/subway

The Halal Shack and Subway are combined because they're both located in the same building on Woodward Avenue. In my opinion, they're both underrated, and more students should be aware of them. The Halal Shack is a relatively new spot on campus and offers Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors while being suitable for those following Islamic dietary guidelines. It also offers vegan and vegetarian options, so those who follow a plant-based diet have options. Of course, Subway is another wonderful chain that students can take advantage of on campus. If you're ever in need of a sweet treat, you can also buy a cookie.

Shake smart

Last in my ranking is Shake Smart. I may be biased with this one as it's located in the Robert E. Leach Student Recreation Center, and I love the gym. Shake Smart has so many healthy options for students, serving protein shakes, acai bowls, smoothies, peanut butter sandwiches, oatmeal, and more! Shake Smart can be a great place if you're looking for a healthy snack or simply want to visit the gym. I personally love a good acai bowl, and fueling my body with something nutritious always helps me feel good about myself. While you're in the gym, you can even try and get a quick workout in, or you can just order your food and leave, whatever you desire!

Honorable mentions