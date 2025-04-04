Party Like You’re 13: Why You Shouldn’t Miss JSU’s Mock Mitzvah

Ever wondered why that one friend of yours had a massive birthday party but was only turning 13, or why rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj performed at a middle schooler’s party almost 10 years ago? As someone who attended a Jewish school and was in an all-Jewish Girl Scout troop, I’ve attended my fair share of Bar Mitzvahs.
Watching my best friends nail their speeches, hitting the dance floor for prizes, and enjoying endless chicken tenders fulfilled my 13-year-old self. You could say Bar Mitzvahs were worth the hype.
Despite no longer being 13 years old, it’s not too late to experience this type of event. FSU’s Jewish Student Union (JSU) will be hosting its own “Mock Mitzvah” on Tuesday, April 8, at Club Downunder (CDU). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the celebration will kick off at 7 p.m. It’ll be disco-themed and will include free food, entertainment, and even free merch!
So, here’s a breakdown of what goes on at a Bar Mitzvah and how you can still experience one, thanks to JSU!
- Cultural Context
A Bar Mitzvah is a coming-of-age celebration rooted in Judaism. Once boys reach a certain age, they’re expected to take on the responsibilities of selflessly committing good deeds, which are “mitzvot,” and studying the Torah, which is derived from the Hebrew Bible.
While it may seem a little early, Jewish culture considers boys adults when they turn 13 and girls the same when they turn 12. A boy will become a “bar mitzvah” or “son of the commandment,” while a girl will become a “bat mitzvah” or “daughter of the commandment.”
Even though you’ve likely heard of Bar or Bat Mitzvahs being insane parties with over 100 people, a celebration isn’t required to become a son or daughter of the commandment. The process is automatic, as it’s assumed that he or she is Jewish.
Since there are many variations in Judaism, some Jews recite a prayer, have an entire service, throw a party, or do all three. More Reformed Jews tend to invite all their family and friends to a service and a party.
JSU’s Mock Mitzvah will take on the Reformed version of a Bar Mitzvah that’s more centered on celebration.
- Speeches
-
At its core, a Bar Mitzvah celebration marks a milestone. To welcome a new period of growth, most include speeches commemorating the boy and his family. The bar mitzvah himself will welcome his guests, discuss his Torah studies, reflect on growing up, describe his plan to continue mitzvot, and thank everyone who’s helped him on his journey. Family members also tend to make speeches to honor the boy.
The Mock Mitzvah will look a little different since there won’t be someone having a Bar Mitzvah for the event. Phoebe Zucker, the Director of Programming for JSU, explains that “we don’t have those people readily available in college, so we have members of our board take on these roles.” This new twist will be the perfect blend of hilarity, nostalgia, and storytelling “minus the puberty,” as Zucker explained.
- Entertainment
-
The party aspect of a Bar Mitzvah doesn’t begin until “Hava Nagila” plays and the hora begins. Although the hora is traditionally performed at Jewish weddings, it made its way to Bar Mitzvahs across the country.
The dance involves everyone gathering on the dance floor and forming circles around the bar mitzvah and his family. Guests will hold hands and dance around them, while some will help hoist them up in the air.
At the Mock Mitzvah, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in this quintessential Bar Mitzvah favorite. You’ll also get to hear sounds from a “DJ that isn’t your youth group leader,” according to Zucker. JSU’s Greek Outreach Coordinator, Daniella Brodskiy, will keep you on your feet with energizing songs you’d want to play at your celebration.
- Food
-
There will almost always be food served at a Jewish celebration as long as it’s Kosher, meaning it abides by Jewish dietary law. Common dishes include phyllo triangles stuffed with spinach and feta, Chicken Marbella, and grilled salmon.
At the end of the day, though, the type of food depends on the host family’s preferences. If you’re worried about the menu when attending a Bar Mitzvah, you’ll usually find kid-friendly foods such as sliders, mozzarella sticks, or mini hot dogs in a blanket.
Free popcorn chicken and lemonade will be provided at the Mock Mitzvah to fuel your way through speeches, grooving, and hora-ing!
Now that you’re prepped for JSU’s upcoming Mock Mitzvah, don’t wait — be ready to dance the hora, and mark your calendars! To stay up-to-date on events that are put on by JSU, be sure to follow their Instagram!
