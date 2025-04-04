Party Like You’re 13: Why You Shouldn’t Miss JSU’s Mock Mitzvah

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ever wondered why that one friend of yours had a massive birthday party but was only turning 13, or why rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj performed at a middle schooler’s party almost 10 years ago? As someone who attended a Jewish school and was in an all-Jewish Girl Scout troop, I’ve attended my fair share of Bar Mitzvahs.

Watching my best friends nail their speeches, hitting the dance floor for prizes, and enjoying endless chicken tenders fulfilled my 13-year-old self. You could say Bar Mitzvahs were worth the hype.

Despite no longer being 13 years old, it’s not too late to experience this type of event. FSU’s Jewish Student Union (JSU) will be hosting its own “Mock Mitzvah” on Tuesday, April 8, at Club Downunder (CDU). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the celebration will kick off at 7 p.m. It’ll be disco-themed and will include free food, entertainment, and even free merch!

So, here’s a breakdown of what goes on at a Bar Mitzvah and how you can still experience one, thanks to JSU!

Now that you’re prepped for JSU’s upcoming Mock Mitzvah, don’t wait — be ready to dance the hora, and mark your calendars! To stay up-to-date on events that are put on by JSU, be sure to follow their Instagram!

