Office Hours With an A-Lister: What if Celebrities Taught at FSU?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As part of my nightly scroll, I always stumble upon a classic celebrity fan casting. Sometimes it’s Ben Barnes as young Sirius Black or McKenna Grace as a live-action Rapunzel. After sifting through the comments, I always end up rooting with the fans who have chosen the best representations of their favorite fictional characters.

The same can be said when I sit through my morning lecture. Surely if Bill Nye taught General Biology, the 8 a.m. might not be so bad? With the power of hopeful manifesting, here are some popular FSU courses reimagined with celebrity professors.

Fiction Technique Taught by Taylor Swift

According to the FSU Department of English, CRW 3110: Fiction Technique is an upper-level undergraduate class that builds a solid understanding of fiction. The primary goal of this mandatory course for Creative Writing majors is to hone in on the craft of short-story telling.

With writing credits on nearly all of her songs, Taylor Swift’s unmatched lyricism makes her a perfect contender to lead this class. If her 14 wins and 58 GRAMMY nominations didn’t convince you enough, Harvard and Stanford have offered Swift-based literature courses.

U.S. History Taught by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Every theatre kid would fight the ultimate Stellic war to snag a spot if the Hamilton originator taught AMH 2010: A History of the United States to 1877. Credited for being the sole writer of all of Hamilton’s lyrics and lines, Lin-Manuel Miranda first presented his concept in the White House back in 2009, when the musical was originally a mixtape.

Hamilton begins with the arrival of Alexander Hamilton in 1772 New York and ends with his legacy being carried by his wife, Eliza, 50 years after his death. This makes the show’s timeline fall perfectly within the period of AMH 2010.

In true theatre kid fashion, Miranda would likely create rap songs for his students to prepare for exams.

Astrophysics Taught by Neil deGrasse Tyson

Physics is already notoriously difficult. Add space to the mix in AST 4211: Introduction to Astrophysics, and now you have to understand celestial elements without ever seeing them in person. Since this course covers coordinate systems and instrumentation, binary systems, and the evolution of our universe, who better than Neil deGrasse Tyson to teach this comprehensive class?

After already leading countless space documentaries, the Nova ScienceNow and StarTalk host would be the ideal lecturer. He probably wouldn’t even have slides to present, just hundreds of clips from his episodes.

Family Business Taught by Kris Jenner

A Kardashian or Jenner was probably the last person you had in mind to be a qualified college professor. However, Kris Jenner knows more than a thing or two about business planning, succession strategies, and family conflict, making her the ideal candidate to teach ENT 3273: Family Business.

It takes a village to raise, run, and support the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner not only made a name for herself, but also ensured her six children would build their own brand empires. In addition to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, iconic Kardashian brands, such as SKIMS, have achieved multi-billion-dollar success.

Unfortunately, there haven’t been any rumors of Taylor Swift or other celebrities joining the FSU faculty. However, a robotics professor at FSU, Dr. Christian Hubicki, recently returned to Survivor for season 50 after his memorable performance in season 37 back in 2018.

FSU professors may not have achieved A-lister status yet, but they still bring memorable lessons to the classroom. Regardless of the course, every student has that one professor who sparked their interest in a topic they didn’t even know could become their reality.

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