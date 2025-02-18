This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

YouTuber, comedian, and rapper Noel Miller is currently on tour, and FSU is one of his stops. Club Downunder (CDU) is set to host Noel on Saturday, March 1, in the Union Ballrooms. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Opening acts include comedians Sam Jay and Eagle Witt.

Tickets became available on Feb. 10 through FSU’s ticketing platform after Club Downunder announced the show on their Instagram. You must be over 18, and tickets are $25 for the general public but only $10 for FSU students.

Many of you may recognize Noel from his skits on Vine, but he has since expanded his presence to YouTube. His YouTube channel currently boasts 2.58M followers, and he is the co-founder and co-host of the award-winning The Tiny Meat Gang (TMG) podcast, which consistently ranks in Spotify’s Top 10 comedy podcasts.

He is known for his observational and satirical humor, often exploring themes related to internet culture and everyday life. Noel is also a touring comedian, set to perform his newest show, Noel Miller: New Supply, across three countries between February and June. For a preview of his comedic style, you can watch his stand-up special STOP CRYING on YouTube.

Opening Miller’s performance is Sam Jay, a comedian and writer. She’s best known as a writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL), her Netflix comedy special 3 In The Morning, and as the co-creator and co-star of the HBO comedy series Pause with Sam Jay. She was the first black lesbian writer in SNL’s history and the second black lesbian to be involved with the show overall. She has also performed stand-up at Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents and Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Actor and comedian Eagle Witt is another anticipated performer. While he’s best known for Beware of Dog, Millenniums, and Flatbush Misdemeanors, Witt has also appeared on an episode of Pause with Sam Jay. His routines are loose and free-flowing, and his likability allows him to connect with audiences. Witt credits his bi-racial background with providing a diverse perspective that allows him to incorporate storytelling into his stand-up easily.

The upcoming performances of these comedians at FSU are a testament to the university’s Union Productions commitment to providing captivating, inclusive, and enriching entertainment events for the student body. Active since the 1960s, Club Downunder is the student-run organization behind the event.

CDU has a history of notable acts hosting comedians Ziwe and Lea’h Sampson this school year alone. Union Productions coordinates events ranging from concerts to lectures and has now secured Miller for a much-anticipated comedic performance.

This comedy showcase at FSU highlights the campus event calendar. With Miller’s dynamic presence and the support of talented opening acts, attendees are guaranteed an unforgettable night of comedy. As the date approaches, excitement builds, marking this a must-attend event for students and comedy enthusiasts alike.

Interested individuals can follow Union Productions on social media or visit the official FSU events calendar for more information and updates!

