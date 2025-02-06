The Top 5 Spring Semester Study Spots in Tallahassee

If you’re anything like me, getting into a study mode can sometimes feel impossible, especially with the spring weather calling your name and fun activities happening all around you. Before you know it, hours have passed, and you haven’t gotten any of your work done. But don’t worry, I’ve been there before and got you covered!
The trick to having the best study sessions is finding the right spot. Luckily for you, throughout my time at FSU, I’ve come across a few places that make studying way more enjoyable (and, dare I say, even a little fun). So, if you want to get things done this spring, here are five of my favorite spots I’m sure you’ll love!
- Landis Green
-
If you enjoy studying outside, Landis Green should be at the top of your list! Located right in the heart of campus, this grassy area is perfect for soaking up some vitamin D while you knock out your to-do list. Grab your friends, a picnic blanket, a laptop, and homework, and you’re all set. It’s an easy spot to stop between your classes or just on a day off.
Landis will bring the perfect balance between being productive and having some fun. There are always events happening here to enjoy when you’re done studying. Plus, if you’re lucky, you might even spot some adorable dogs running around, which makes the whole experience even better!
- Midtown Reader & the Piebrary
-
I recently discovered this spot with my roommate, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite spots. Just a six-minute drive from campus, Midtown Reader is a charming bookstore with a hidden treasure on the second floor, The Piebrary. It’s the perfect place for when you need a cozy, quieter environment to focus on homework. But I’ll tell you, it’s a small space with limited seating, so make sure to get there early before it fills up!
And here’s the best part: once you’ve wrapped up your work, treat yourself to one of their specialty pies or a freshly brewed coffee or tea. It’s the perfect reward for a productive study session!
- RedEye Coffee
-
RedEye Coffee in Midtown has become one of my go-to coffee shops to study at since I discovered it during finals week last fall. It’s the perfect place to catch up with friends while completing work. The cafe has plenty of seating, so I never have to worry about finding a spot, and the spacious, warm atmosphere makes it easy to focus. The menu is amazing, and the staff is always super friendly.
If you’re looking for a pick-me-up while you study, I highly recommend their iced caramel vanilla latte. It’s my favorite drink on the menu and has just the right balance of caffeine and sweetness to power you through!
- Strozier Library
-
Hear me out: I know Strozier Library is a common choice for most FSU students. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t spend most of my time here. It’s where I always find myself between classes, whether catching up on assignments or squeezing in some last-minute readings of my textbooks before heading to my classes.
The library is reliable, especially if you need some peace and quiet. For the best experience, I suggest hitting up the second or third floors, where it’s not as noisy, or booking a study room if you need extra focus for an upcoming exam. Strozier might be a bit basic, but it’s favored for a reason!
- Black Dog CafE
-
Last but certainly not least is Black Dog Cafe. Located right next to Lake Ella, this is one of the spots I’m always returning to. The laid-back atmosphere makes it a perfect place for a study session. But honestly, the scenery is what steals the show. I love listening to the birds chirping and watching the serene lake as I work.
Their selection of teas, coffees, and baked goods is the perfect fuel to keep you going while you study. And if you need a quick break, walking around the lake is always a great way to clear your head before diving back into your work.
I hope my list helps you find your new favorite study spot! There are lots of hidden gems around Tallahassee that’ll make your spring semester both enjoyable and productive.
