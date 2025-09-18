How I Studied for the LSAT Last Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the temperature starts to rise, the beach looks all the more appealing, and the last thing you want to do is spend your days inside studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Part of you wants to see that score jump, and the other part of you wants to see your tan darken, but there’s a way to do both. Last summer, I spent my days on the beach and still saw a nine-point score jump in the end, and it was all thanks to my summer LSAT study plan!

I’d be lying if I said that I could do this alone. In truth, I had lots of help. From my lovely friends to my supportive parents, and my curated LSAT plan created by Blueprint Prep. Blueprint Prep curated a study plan for me based on my weekly availability, live classes taught by LSAT instructors, days off that I requested, and specialized sets of practice questions based on my weaknesses.

At the beginning of the summer, I made a commitment to myself that I would spend 30 to 40 hours a week studying for the LSAT. Making that commitment to myself was easy, but I knew that sticking to it was going to be hard.

In order to hold myself accountable, I told my parents and friends my plans; how long I planned to study, when I planned to take practice exams, and daily question goals. Even if my support system wasn’t directly checking my work, honoring my word to them kept me accountable.

One of the unique things about my Blueprint study plan that really helped me was my LSAT lessons. My weekly lessons were hosted by two LSAT instructors who both scored 170 or higher when they took the exam. We would start each week with a lesson based on a certain question or passage type, then a couple of days later, we would have a seminar.

In our seminars, we had both practice questions and real advice from our instructors about the law school process. This one-on-one time not only made the test into something fun, but it also helped me build the skillset necessary to solve the most difficult questions.

Something I learned very quickly in the summer was that the biggest score jumps I would see would come from quality time spent reviewing what I had missed. I had to break down the logic into small puzzles, rearrange them, and rewrite my tags on my reading comprehension. It felt tedious at the time, but it worked!

Tracing thinking patterns and keeping a detailed, long-answer journal helped me rethink some of the flawed logic I had when it came to approaching the exam. By the end of my three months, I was able to directly note places where I had previously made mistakes and correct them in my thought process.

The most important thing of all in my study plan was making sure I still had the time to do me! It was important that I didn’t let my whole life belong to this exam and that I still had my fun. Sometimes you just have to bring your flashcards with you while you lie out on the beach.

Whether it was a short walk around Landis Green when the summer breeze came out or a weekend trip to Destin after a long week of work, taking time for myself was what stopped me from burning out and kept my score going up!

