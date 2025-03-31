My Favorite Spots To Catch the Sunset in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s no better way to wind down after a long day than watching the sunset. On those gorgeous evenings — like the ones we’ve been lucky to have lately — the colors seem to pop just a little bit more, creating a scene that’s almost too beautiful to put into words. The pretty view boosts my mood and motivates me to push through the rest of the semester.

It’s always a good idea to go on an outing to watch the sunset, and there are so many ways to make it special. You can never go wrong with a romantic date night, a chill evening with your best friends, or, if you’re feeling cute, the sunset makes a gorgeous backdrop for Instagram-worthy pictures. No matter how you go about it, catching a great sunset never gets old!

There’s no doubt that Florida is home to the most perfect sunsets, but what’s a good sunset without a spot almost as perfect to watch it? If you’re looking for new places to catch that golden hour magic, here are my top spots in Tallahassee where you can enjoy the beauty of the sky.

FSU

As someone who lives on campus, I see the sunset here more often than anywhere else, and I have to say that FSU never disappoints. Despite the never-ending construction, the stunning architecture and classic brick buildings on campus make the colors of the sunset pop even more! A sunset walk is my go-to when I hope to catch a good one.

Landis Green

Landis Green is always my first stop. Not only does it offer a picture-perfect view of the sunset above all of the historic buildings, but it’s also the liveliest part of campus. People are lounging on blankets or playing games with their friends everywhere you look. Around sunset is one of the best times of day to stop here because this campus spot feels vibrant and peaceful all at once.

Doak Campbell Stadium

Another stop on my sunset stroll is FSU’s lovely football stadium. With a little blocking of the horizon, the sky here transforms into a mix of pink, orange, and purple. Doak looks extra beautiful in the golden hour lighting, and the statues stand out even more.

When you don’t feel like traveling far to watch the sunset, FSU has some great options for places to take in the sights. Most of us are only here for four years, so we have to make the most of what our beautiful campus has to offer!

Local Parks

Cascades Park

Tallahassee has some incredible parks that make you appreciate nature a little more. The classic Cascades Park is a go-to spot for numerous students to watch the sunset. With scenic trails, a bustling amphitheater, and historic features, it’s an ideal place to take in your surroundings. Designed to be the heart of downtown, Cascades offers breathtaking scenery to soak up the evening sky.

Lake Jackson Mounds State Park

If you’re up for a short drive, Lake Jackson offers another amazing view. I love watching the sunset over the water, and the way the colors reflect across Lake Jackson makes the drive completely worth it! Sunset Landing is another park nearby with plenty of open space and greenery and a stunning view of the same lake.

Restaurants

Do you prefer a rooftop view? If so, Charlie Park, overlooking Cascades Park, and Eve on Adams are top picks. There’s something about seeing the open sky from above the city that makes the sunset feel even more special. Bonus points if you enjoy a great meal while taking in the sights!

No matter where you watch the sunset in Tallahassee, each spot offers its unique experience. The sunset is breathtaking from every angle, but it feels even more special when you take a moment to appreciate the little things. Catching a sunset is always a beautiful way to end it, no matter what kind of day you’re having!

