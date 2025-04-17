4 Must-Haves That Helped Me Survive My First Year at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Entering FSU as a freshman is an exciting yet overwhelming experience. Several must-haves can make a significant difference in navigating this new chapter effectively.

As you step onto campus, it’s important to be prepared with the right essentials that will help you thrive academically and socially. From must-have technology to the perfect dorm supplies, having these items on hand made my transition smoother and set the stage for a successful college experience.

Dorm Supplies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University Housing-Florida State University (@housingfsu) For the duration of my first year, I lived in McCollum Hall, which is a dorm located on the edge of campus. This dorm is apartment-style; therefore, I had a kitchen. Regardless of where you live, you’ll definitely need a good set of bedding. Trust me, a memory foam mattress pad and some cozy sheets will make all the difference when you’re trying to catch up on sleep after late-night study sessions. Mattress pads can be expensive but worth the cost. Space in dorm rooms can be super limited, so grab some under-bed storage bins and a few organizers for your closet. They’ll help organize everything from clothes to school supplies to keep your room from looking too crowded. A small bookshelf or a few floating shelves can also add extra storage while giving your space a personal touch. Even if you’re not planning to cook full meals, having a microwave, a mini-fridge, and some basic utensils can be a game-changer. You’ll want snacks on hand for those late-night study marathons, and a fridge is perfect for keeping drinks and leftovers fresh. Plus, a few cute mugs or plates can make your place feel more like home.

clothing essentials

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plato's Closet – Tallahassee (@platoscloset_tallahassee) When packing for college, it’s essential to consider both comfort and style. Remember that although Tallahassee is in Florida, we still get all the seasons. Start with the basics: several pairs of jeans or casual pants, a mix of T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts for layering, and a few dressier outfits for special occasions. If you’re considering going through recruitment, bring all your formal and casual dresses because you’ll use them. Plus, you can use the app Raide to sell or rent your clothes for some extra cash. Don’t forget to include a versatile jacket or hoodie for cooler weather, as well as comfortable shoes for walking around campus, a nice pair of heels, or flats. Essentials like pajamas, undergarments, and workout clothes are also important. Consider going out attire as well; even if you don’t think you’ll ever go out, most likely you will.

Technology

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State Libraries (@fsulibraries) When heading off to college, having the right technology can make a big difference in your academic experience. A laptop is essential for taking notes, completing assignments, and conducting research. However, I know a lot of people who just use their iPad and attach a keyboard to it. I use my MacBook for online work and my iPad for taking notes in class, but it’s all about personal preference and what your professor will allow. Consider investing in headphones for studying in noisy environments and a portable charger to keep your devices powered throughout the day. Especially if you’re living in dorms, invest in a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. These personally came in clutch for me because I stay up later than my roommate.

A Car