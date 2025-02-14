3 Asian American Organizations You Should Join at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Finding your place and community at a big university like FSU can be a massive obstacle. The staggering number of clubs, niches, and associations can often feel like a complex, tangled web. It’s honestly like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, joining multicultural organizations is one of the best ways to integrate and make the campus feel like home!

Lucky for us ‘Noles, FSU is home to a thriving multicultural scene. These groups offer more than just a way to meet people; they create a safe space to connect with your heritage, celebrate diversity, and cultivate friendships that will last you a lifetime.

If this sounds like the solution to your dilemma, I have a few options worth checking out and connecting with, whether through social events, advocacy, or dance.

American Asian Student Union (AASU) Regarding clubs and student-run organizations, the American Asian Student Union (AASU) is one of the most prominent and active organizations on campus. Within their sphere are 11 (and counting) affiliated organizations catering to a wide range of interests, from cultural identity and advocacy to professional development and social engagement. Jessica De, Director of AASU, says, “AASU is designed to be a safe space for Asian American students and an opportunity for people to learn about the diverse lived experiences and cultural practices within the Asian American community. The beauty of AASU lies in the fact that we all grew up celebrating in unique ways, and now we have the chance to share and embrace those differences.” For students seeking a space to embrace their identity while engaging with a dynamic and diverse community, AASU is a must-join organization at FSU! South Asian Student Association (SASA) View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Asian Student Association (@fsusasa) Within the scope of AASU, one of its affiliates that I participate in is the South Asian Student Association (SASA)! It’s one of the most prominent student organizations on campus and serves as a hub for students with roots in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Many of SASA’s programs and general body meetings revolve around educating people about and celebrating the many different cultures within South Asian communities. SASA President Varshil Nunna commented, “Here at SASA, we aim to create a safe space where South Asian individuals can receive a home away from home and participate in their traditions, beliefs, cultures, religions, practiced languages, and more. We also hope to educate and welcome individuals who may not particularly be South Asian but want to learn more about our cultures. Our GBMs, banquets, and other collaborations heavily showcase such. We hope to see y’all soon at some of our events!” Most recently, SASA hosted India Café on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Globe, an event for students to enjoy South Asian Cuisine such as Tikka Masala, Samosas, Mango Lassi, and more. Multicultural Dance Groups View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Nandana (@fsunandana) FSU’s dance scene also offers plenty if your calling involves movement and music. FSU is home to CapitILL State, a nationally recognized hip-hop dance team established in 2011. As an affiliate of the Filipino Student Association, this team brings intricate choreographies, raw energy, and a powerful stage presence to competitions and performances nationwide, such as World of Dance and more! For those drawn to the dynamic world of South Asian dance, FSU Nandana is the newest edition to the dance sphere and the university’s first Desi fusion competitive dance team. As an affiliate of SASA, Nandana blends multiple South Asian styles, including Bhangra’s powerful footwork, Bollywood’s cinematic flair, Kuthu’s high-energy beats, and the crisp precision of hip-hop, into electrifying performances. Two weeks ago, Nandana took the stage at its first national-level qualifier in North Carolina, bringing home the Best Male Lead award. Thank you, Aryan!

These are just some multicultural organizations that make FSU’s campus vibrant and diverse. Whether you’re looking for cultural celebrations, dance, or a space to make more friends, there’s a place for you.

Beyond these organizations are plenty of other multicultural groups that are also worth exploring, such as the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE), Lambda Phi Epsilon, the African Student Association (ASA), and the Hispanic Student Association (HSA).

No matter your interests, the community at FSU is waiting to welcome you, so take that first step, show up to an event, and make memories to last you a lifetime!

