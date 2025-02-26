Midterm Lifesavers for Your Next Wave of Exams

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring break is almost here for FSU students, so now is the time to prepare for midterms and exams! If you’re anything like me, you probably procrastinate and don’t study until the last minute. But, from my past two semesters here at FSU and feedback from friends, I’ve perfected my list of where to go to help power through study sessions and hopefully ace those exams!

But First, Coffee

Calvin’s Coffee House

Calvin’s Coffee House is easily my favorite place to study! From delicious drinks to baked goods, it’s the perfect place to get comfy and study. I love the cozy booths surrounding the shop with hanging lights, as they create an academic-study vibe. They also have incredibly comfortable couches, perfect for lounging while you work.

I usually get an iced coffee and an everything bagel smeared with cream cheese! The best part is if you try Calvin’s in February, you can still get the signature Chocolate Raspberry Latte to support HCFSU!

Black Dog Café

Another favorite café of mine is Black Dog Café. The drink menu is top-notch; if you need something more substantial to fuel your brain, they also have a full food menu. Their pesto, tomato, and provolone bagel melt is so delicious! Plus, the coffee shop is always full of FSU and TSC students, which helps me stay motivated!

As a self-proclaimed regular, I’ve taken advantage of their 8 p.m. closing time for some late-night grind time. I can focus the most later in the evening, so if you’re the same way, check out Black Dog Café.

Study & Snack

Little Masa

For a study and snack combo, Little Masa has you covered. This spot is in College Town and offers amazing Asian fusion dishes like sushi and boba coffee. This dinner joint has a cozy ambiance that is perfect for studying. My environmental science notes, chicken dumplings, and a cup of boba coffee make for the dream combo here!

FSU Student Union

The Student Union also contains many restaurants and seating options for students to go to and study at. The Union has options like Panera Bread, Starbucks, Panda Express, and more all at your fingertips. All of these places can help fuel some of the best study sessions.

This is also a perfect place to meet with friends for a study session, as there is plenty of seating. However, it’s important to remember that the building can get extremely busy between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Any time later, though, the Student Union isn’t nearly as busy, so be sure to give it a try!

Tips & Tricks to Keep You Focused

Studying for long periods can be tough, especially when you start to lose focus and fatigue sets in. Here’s what I’ve found best helps me, especially as assignments and exams start to pile up.

Focus and Break method

Better known as the Pomodoro Technique, this study strategy is a lifesaver. It involves setting a 20-minute timer, focusing hard, and then taking a five-minute break. Repeat this as many times as you want. It’s a strategic way to break your study sessions into manageable chunks without burning out.

Go for a walk

When you feel yourself losing focus, take a quick walk. Whether it’s outside for some fresh air or to grab another snack, a change of scenery can boost your productivity.

Make a to-do list

I have become a massive fan of prioritizing my work with lists to cross off tasks as I finish them! It helps me stay on top of my work and see what still needs to be done. I also get some satisfaction from crossing things off, so it helps with a morale boost, too!

Set study boundaries

There are some friends I can’t study with. I know that I’ll get too distracted by them because there’s just too much to talk about! But I also have friends that will help keep me focused and on task. Don’t be afraid to say “no” to study sessions with people who aren’t helping you stay focused! I always try to remember that grades should be my main priority as a student here at FSU!

Utilize AI to help you

ChatGPT is your study buddy, too! I love using it to generate practice exams or to turn my study notes into outlines. It’s like having a personal tutor right by my side!

Around FSU, there are many places and shops where you can study. Use these tips and spots to cram the best and ace those tests!

