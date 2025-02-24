Memes, Politics, and the Fight for Change With FSU Twink

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s no shortage of satirical social media accounts run by FSU students, for FSU students. These accounts provide commentary and funny memes on navigating the complex cultural life at FSU and are also interesting places for political discourse.

One of these accounts, FSU Twink, recently gained attention for posting the leaked executive ballot for Forward at FSU hours before the party announced its executive ticket. With the recent disbanding of Surge at FSU’s party, I spoke with FSU Twink about the significance of this meme account and the changing world of FSU politics.

Her Campus at FSU (HC): What inspired you to start the FSU Twink Instagram account?

FSU Twink: I felt like I had a lot to say about life as a gay boy at FSU, but I was too insecure to say it. I was mostly inspired by other accounts like fsulesbian, fsugoddess, and fsugay, but I’d always liked editing together memes, so that became my niche.

HC: What motivates you to post on the FSU Twink account?

FSU Twink: There are two things. One is that I enjoy engaging with the little community of gay people and allies that’s built around me. They’re all so incredibly sweet and great to talk to. Frankly, it’s helped me improve my self-esteem a bit.

This is also my little form of political activism. Many people don’t know much about what goes on in campus politics. Nowadays, the best way to deliver information to people is to meet them where they’re at: through memes and jokes on Instagram.

Humor is powerful, and satirizing the powers at hand brings them down a level with the rest of us — it defangs them.

HC: How do you find inspiration for your posts and stories?

FSU Twink: People share many ideas with me, but I also base my posts on my life. One time, while I was running to my car to cry, I thought about how I could make memes about this time, so I did. I posted it and then immediately got back to sobbing. Being a gay person is exceedingly messy and often embarrassing, but I try to embody that experience.

I also owe a lot of credit to my friend UF Politics for inspiring my content. I steal ideas from him, he steals ideas from me, and we work together.

HC: Are you involved in FSU politics outside of this account?

FSU Twink: I think it might surprise people to know that the answer is no. I’m not, nor have I ever been, in student government, and I’m not part of any political party. I’d never gotten that involved because I was busy with other things, but I also found FSU politics alienating. Whenever I tried to give people suggestions, I’d get brushed off.

My involvement happened by accident. I made one meme poking fun at a certain party for voting in favor of the $300 overnight parking fee, and people liked it. I learned a lot from word of mouth and my research, and I was surprised at how much there was to make fun of.

HC: What would you like to see change in FSU’s politics?

FSU Twink: I’d like to see election rules loosened up so parties have more of a chance to engage with the voters. Campaigning is only allowed on one day, which is far too little time and benefits groups who have preexisting supporters. There’s a reason voter turnout is always below 20 percent; it’s too hard to vote, especially since the form is only open during the school day. UF’s ballot is open for 48 hours. Why are we letting them beat us on this?

Something that concerns me is the number of Senators who don’t care much. I’d like to see people who care more about the Senate get elected because if you go to the Senate chamber, you’ll see 20 to 30 of the 80 senators absent on any given day. The ones at the meetings will be doing homework or watching Subway Surfers gameplay, and when they get called on to vote, they have to ask what they’re voting on.

People don’t understand that the student government is managing $14M. This isn’t just some class you can partially pay attention to. We’re entrusting people to keep tabs on our tuition money, and so many simply don’t care.

I hope the next party to emerge has some degree of competence and energy behind their campaigning so we have competitive elections. Right now, our student government is barely a democracy. When every election is a foregone conclusion, incumbents don’t have to worry about whether they deliver on their promises or pass anything that anyone wants because it won’t affect if they get reelected.

HC: How can students help facilitate that change?

FSU Twink: Vote and run in student government elections. Senate hearings are also public, and you can make comments, so when something you care about is happening, please go vote. You can learn a lot about what’s happening in FSU politics on their website. Frankly, I’d like to see more people dedicated to covering FSU politics on social media or other means. I think accountability and discourse are essential.

HC: Where do you see this account in the future?

FSU Twink: I’ll probably keep doing what I like as long as I find it fun and people like what I make. I’ll graduate eventually, so I’ll probably hand it over to one of my friends, and whoever it ends up being can do whatever they’d like. I keep jumping around with the things I like to post, and it seems like 800 or so people are here for it.

With the collapse of Surge at FSU, it’s now essential for voters to educate themselves on each candidate’s policies. Allowing only one party to control the student government decisions at FSU does not facilitate an open conversation about the policies and culture on campus. At this major turning point, we should push for a more engaged political scene where everyone can create change!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!